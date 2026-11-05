Images 2.6 | ChatGPT Can Now Create Animated GIFs And Retain Reference Images
OpenAI's new Images 2.6 is available in ChatGPT, Codex, and the API across all subscription tiers.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced Images 2.6, introducing the ability to create GIFs and allowing ChatGPT, Codex, and API users to bring motion to their images.
The new image generation product can also retain reference images instead of requiring users to upload them as input every time they generate an image. It claims to keep characters, products, and brand details consistent, while being 50 per cent faster than before.
Images 2.6: GIF creation
A GIF, or Graphics Interchange Format, is an image file that can hold a sequence of looping pictures and create a silent, moving animation. OpenAI hopes that the ability to create GIFs using Images 2.6 in ChatGPT, Codex, and the API will help marketers and creators with their work, as they would be able to animate a brand mascot for a campaign, create reactions and memes for social media, or use animated storyboards to explore character movement before generating a complete video.
GIFS! With ChatGPT Images 2.6, turn a prompt or image into an animated GIF. Adjust the speed, edit individual frames, and share it on repeat. https://t.co/i4hsLoapx3— OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 4, 2026
GIF creation can happen either via a text prompt or using a rough sketch or a reference image. "From personal reactions to brand mascots and product visuals, GIFs give people and businesses a playful way to communicate," OpenAI said in a blog post.
Two new image models in API
In the API, OpenAI has also introduced two new image models for developers: GPT-Images-2.6 Flare and Sunburst.
When quality is set to low, Flare can generate images in as little as 6 seconds, while Sunburst is made to generate higher-quality images with greater consistency across edits when quality is set to medium or high.
Two new image models for developers: GPT-Image-2.6 Flare and Sunburst. Flare generates images in as little as six seconds. Sunburst brings higher-quality generation and greater consistency across edits. Image markup and SVG exports give you more ways to refine and use what you create.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 4, 2026
"With Images 2.6, developers get more control over how images are created, edited, and carried into the next stage of a project. Image markup, already available in ChatGPT, comes to the API so teams can pinpoint exactly where to make specific changes," OpenAI said, adding that Images 2.6 also supports SVG exports for use across websites, apps, and print.
OpenAI Images 2.6 availability
Images 2.6 is available today in ChatGPT and Codex across all subscription tiers on web, desktop, and mobile. GPT-Images-2.6 Flare and Sunburst are also available in the API, with image-generation input cost and output cost set at $8 and $30 for 1M tokens. OpenAI also provided a calculator to better understand the cost.