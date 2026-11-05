ETV Bharat / technology

Images 2.6 | ChatGPT Can Now Create Animated GIFs And Retain Reference Images

Images 2.6 can now create GIFs and generate output faster ( OpenAI/ PicsArt )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced Images 2.6, introducing the ability to create GIFs and allowing ChatGPT, Codex, and API users to bring motion to their images.

The new image generation product can also retain reference images instead of requiring users to upload them as input every time they generate an image. It claims to keep characters, products, and brand details consistent, while being 50 per cent faster than before.

Images 2.6: GIF creation A GIF, or Graphics Interchange Format, is an image file that can hold a sequence of looping pictures and create a silent, moving animation. OpenAI hopes that the ability to create GIFs using Images 2.6 in ChatGPT, Codex, and the API will help marketers and creators with their work, as they would be able to animate a brand mascot for a campaign, create reactions and memes for social media, or use animated storyboards to explore character movement before generating a complete video. GIF creation can happen either via a text prompt or using a rough sketch or a reference image. "From personal reactions to brand mascots and product visuals, GIFs give people and businesses a playful way to communicate," OpenAI said in a blog post. Two new image models in API