OpenAI Introduces GPT-5.4, Its Most Capable And Efficient Frontier Model For Professional Work
OpenAI has released GPT‑5.4, a frontier AI model with improved reasoning, coding, computer-use capabilities, and benchmark performance across professional tasks.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced its newest AI model, GPT-5.4, which it claims is its most capable and efficient frontier model for professional work. The new model arrives in ChatGPT as GPT-5.4 Thinking, the API, and Codex. At the same time, OpenAI is also releasing GPT-5.4 Pro in ChatGPT and the API for users who want the best performance on complex tasks.
The announcement comes just days after the launch of the GPT 5.3 Instant. OpenAI says that the new model combines the best of its recent advances in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows into a single frontier model.
At the same time, OpenAI has announced the arrival of the Codex app on Windows, which allows developers to work with multiple agents in parallel, manage long-running tasks, and review diffs in one place, while staying in their existing setup, without switching to WSL or VMs.
What's new
"In ChatGPT, GPT‑5.4 Thinking can now provide an upfront plan of its thinking, so you can adjust course mid-response while it’s working, and arrive at a final output that’s more closely aligned with what you need without additional turns," OpenAI explained in a blog post. The GPT‑5.4 Thinking claims to have better deep web research, particularly for highly specific queries. It also claims to be better at maintaining context for questions that require longer thinking.
In Codex and the API, GPT‑5.4 is OpenAI's first general-purpose model released with native, state-of-the-art computer-use capabilities, which allows agents to operate computers and carry out complex workflows across applications. It supports up to 1M tokens of context, allowing agents to plan, execute, and verify tasks across long horizons.
"GPT‑5.4 also improves how models work across large ecosystems of tools and connectors with tool search, helping agents find and use the right tools more efficiently without sacrificing intelligence," OpenAI said, adding that GPT 5.4 is also its most token-efficient reasoning model yet and uses significantly fewer tokens than GPT 5.2 to solve problems.
Benchmark scores for GPT-5.4
OpenAI introduced GPT‑5.4, highlighting major improvements in professional knowledge work, computer use, vision, and coding. Compared to GPT‑5.2, the new model delivers more polished and consistent results across real-world tasks. On the GDPval benchmark, GPT‑5.4 matched or exceeded industry professionals in 83% of cases, a significant jump from GPT‑5.2’s 70.9%. It showed strong gains in spreadsheet modelling (87.3% vs. 68.4%) and presentation creation, where human raters preferred its outputs 68% of the time due to aesthetics and visual variety. The model also reduced factual errors, with claims 33% less likely to be false.
|GPT-5.4
|GPT-5.3-Codex
|GPT-5.2
|GDPval (wins or ties)
|83.0%
|70.9%
|70.9%
|SWE-Bench Pro (Public)
|57.7%
|56.8%
|55.6%
|OSWorld-Verified
|75.0%
|74.0%
|47.3%
|Toolathlon
|54.6%
|51.9%
|46.3%
|BrowseComp
|82.7%
|77.3%
|65.8%
In computer use, GPT‑5.4 became the first general-purpose model with native capabilities for operating software and websites. It excelled in benchmarks like OSWorld‑Verified (75% success, surpassing human performance) and WebArena‑Verified (67.3% success). Its improved visual perception enhanced document parsing and high-resolution image understanding, supporting up to 10.24M pixels for full-fidelity inputs.
For coding, GPT‑5.4 integrated the strengths of GPT‑5.3‑Codex with faster performance. It matched or outperformed previous models on SWE‑Bench Pro, offered a /fast mode for 1.5x faster token velocity, and produced more aesthetic and functional frontend results. OpenAI also released an experimental Codex skill, “Playwright (Interactive),” enabling visual debugging of web and Electron apps.
Availability
In ChatGPT, GPT‑5.4 Thinking is available starting today to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users, replacing GPT‑5.2 Thinking. GPT‑5.4 is also available in Codex and includes experimental support for the 1M context window. In the API, GPT‑5.4 is priced higher per token than GPT‑5.2 to reflect its improved capabilities. OpenAI promises that greater token efficiency of the new model will, however, help reduce the total number of tokens required for many tasks.