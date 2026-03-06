ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Introduces GPT-5.4, Its Most Capable And Efficient Frontier Model For Professional Work

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced its newest AI model, GPT-5.4, which it claims is its most capable and efficient frontier model for professional work. The new model arrives in ChatGPT as GPT-5.4 Thinking, the API, and Codex. At the same time, OpenAI is also releasing GPT-5.4 Pro in ChatGPT and the API for users who want the best performance on complex tasks.

The announcement comes just days after the launch of the GPT 5.3 Instant. OpenAI says that the new model combines the best of its recent advances in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows into a single frontier model.

At the same time, OpenAI has announced the arrival of the Codex app on Windows, which allows developers to work with multiple agents in parallel, manage long-running tasks, and review diffs in one place, while staying in their existing setup, without switching to WSL or VMs.

What's new

"In ChatGPT, GPT‑5.4 Thinking can now provide an upfront plan of its thinking, so you can adjust course mid-response while it’s working, and arrive at a final output that’s more closely aligned with what you need without additional turns," OpenAI explained in a blog post. The GPT‑5.4 Thinking claims to have better deep web research, particularly for highly specific queries. It also claims to be better at maintaining context for questions that require longer thinking.

In Codex and the API, GPT‑5.4 is OpenAI's first general-purpose model released with native, state-of-the-art computer-use capabilities, which allows agents to operate computers and carry out complex workflows across applications. It supports up to 1M tokens of context, allowing agents to plan, execute, and verify tasks across long horizons.