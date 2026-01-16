ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Translate, A Direct Rival To Google Translate

Users can get translations for various languages from text, voice, or image formats.

ChatGPT Translate understands the tone of the phrases and idioms provided by the user. (Image Credit: OpenAI)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : January 16, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a new standalone feature interface, ChatGPT Translate, for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. The feature is available on both web and app versions.

ChatGPT Translate allows users to translate text, voice, or images accurately in more than 50 languages. OpenAI claims that this feature understands the tone of the phrases and idioms provided by the user. It also recognises the context in which translations are requested. In addition, users can ask for formal, casual, or regional phrasing, so translations sound more natural and suited to the situation. For instance, users can make a list of Italian phrases useful for ordering food and asking for directions, or draft a formal email in Japanese business language.

ChatGPT Translate: Suitability

ChatGPT Translate is useful for students, travellers, explorers, professionals, and creators. Students can use this feature to practise new languages, check their understanding of the language and get grammar explanations in simple terms.

Travellers and explorers can translate signs, menus, and conversations instantly, depending on the country and region they are in. Meanwhile, professionals and creators can write and translate across various languages without losing the meaning of their message.

Here are a few example prompts applicable across all these groups:

  • Translate this tagline into Spanish (MX) with cultural relevance for digital advertising. Maintain intent, not literal wording: ‘Smarter work, faster results.’
  • Make a short list of phrases I can use when ordering food or asking for directions in Italy.
  • Translate this message from my cousin in Mexico and explain the slang he’s using. [Upload screenshot]
  • I’m reading Don Quixote in Spanish — help me translate this passage into English and explain the idioms. "El que lee mucho y anda mucho, ve mucho y sabe mucho."

ChatGPT Translate: List of languages

Here’s the list of languages that ChatGPT Translate can provide translations for:

  1. Arabic
  2. Bengali
  3. Burmese
  4. Chinese (Simplified, China)
  5. Chinese (Traditional, Taiwan)
  6. Czech
  7. Dutch
  8. English
  9. Finnish
  10. French
  11. German
  12. Gujarati
  13. Hausa
  14. Hindi
  15. Hungarian
  16. Igbo
  17. Indonesian
  18. Italian
  19. Japanese
  20. Javanese
  21. Kannada
  22. Korean
  23. Latin
  24. Malay
  25. Malayalam
  26. Marathi
  27. Odia
  28. Polish
  29. Portuguese (Brazil)
  30. Portuguese (Portugal)
  31. Punjabi
  32. Romanian
  33. Russian
  34. Sinhala
  35. Slovak
  36. Spanish
  37. Swedish
  38. Tagalog
  39. Tamil
  40. Telugu
  41. Thai
  42. Turkish
  43. Urdu
  44. Vietnamese
  45. Yoruba
  46. Zulu

Apart from this, OpenAI recently launched the ChatGPT Health feature into the AI chatbot. It enables users to securely connect their medical records and wellness apps and create a personalised health profile based on their conditions.

