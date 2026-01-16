OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Translate, A Direct Rival To Google Translate
Users can get translations for various languages from text, voice, or image formats.
Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a new standalone feature interface, ChatGPT Translate, for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. The feature is available on both web and app versions.
ChatGPT Translate allows users to translate text, voice, or images accurately in more than 50 languages. OpenAI claims that this feature understands the tone of the phrases and idioms provided by the user. It also recognises the context in which translations are requested. In addition, users can ask for formal, casual, or regional phrasing, so translations sound more natural and suited to the situation. For instance, users can make a list of Italian phrases useful for ordering food and asking for directions, or draft a formal email in Japanese business language.
ChatGPT Translate: Suitability
ChatGPT Translate is useful for students, travellers, explorers, professionals, and creators. Students can use this feature to practise new languages, check their understanding of the language and get grammar explanations in simple terms.
Travellers and explorers can translate signs, menus, and conversations instantly, depending on the country and region they are in. Meanwhile, professionals and creators can write and translate across various languages without losing the meaning of their message.
Here are a few example prompts applicable across all these groups:
- Translate this tagline into Spanish (MX) with cultural relevance for digital advertising. Maintain intent, not literal wording: ‘Smarter work, faster results.’
- Make a short list of phrases I can use when ordering food or asking for directions in Italy.
- Translate this message from my cousin in Mexico and explain the slang he’s using. [Upload screenshot]
- I’m reading Don Quixote in Spanish — help me translate this passage into English and explain the idioms. "El que lee mucho y anda mucho, ve mucho y sabe mucho."
ChatGPT Translate: List of languages
Here’s the list of languages that ChatGPT Translate can provide translations for:
- Arabic
- Bengali
- Burmese
- Chinese (Simplified, China)
- Chinese (Traditional, Taiwan)
- Czech
- Dutch
- English
- Finnish
- French
- German
- Gujarati
- Hausa
- Hindi
- Hungarian
- Igbo
- Indonesian
- Italian
- Japanese
- Javanese
- Kannada
- Korean
- Latin
- Malay
- Malayalam
- Marathi
- Odia
- Polish
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Portuguese (Portugal)
- Punjabi
- Romanian
- Russian
- Sinhala
- Slovak
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Tagalog
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Thai
- Turkish
- Urdu
- Vietnamese
- Yoruba
- Zulu
Apart from this, OpenAI recently launched the ChatGPT Health feature into the AI chatbot. It enables users to securely connect their medical records and wellness apps and create a personalised health profile based on their conditions.