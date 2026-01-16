ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Translate, A Direct Rival To Google Translate

Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a new standalone feature interface, ChatGPT Translate, for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. The feature is available on both web and app versions.

ChatGPT Translate allows users to translate text, voice, or images accurately in more than 50 languages. OpenAI claims that this feature understands the tone of the phrases and idioms provided by the user. It also recognises the context in which translations are requested. In addition, users can ask for formal, casual, or regional phrasing, so translations sound more natural and suited to the situation. For instance, users can make a list of Italian phrases useful for ordering food and asking for directions, or draft a formal email in Japanese business language.

ChatGPT Translate: Suitability

ChatGPT Translate is useful for students, travellers, explorers, professionals, and creators. Students can use this feature to practise new languages, check their understanding of the language and get grammar explanations in simple terms.

Travellers and explorers can translate signs, menus, and conversations instantly, depending on the country and region they are in. Meanwhile, professionals and creators can write and translate across various languages without losing the meaning of their message.