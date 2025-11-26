OpenAI Now Integrates Voice Mode Directly Into ChatGPT’s Main Chat Window
The ChatGPT’s voice mode is available on both web and mobile platforms.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a unified interface for ChatGPT that merges both voice mode and text chat capabilities into the main chat window. With this update, users no longer need to switch to a separate full-screen voice mode to chat with the AI chatbot using voice. Before this rollout, users were required to speak into their device on a separate screen, where an animated blue circle would keep rotating. Queries spoken to ChatGPT would be displayed on the screen.
If a user didn’t hear or understand part of the spoken answer, they would have had to exit voice mode and go back to the regular chat window to read the full text response. This created a frustrating experience for many users.
Voice Mode in ChatGPT: What’s new
Now, as soon as the user speaks in voice mode, the AI chatbot’s response appears as live text in the chatbox. This means that ChatGPT users can now get answers simultaneously via voice and live text. It makes user conversations seamless and more natural.
You can now use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat—no separate mode needed.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 25, 2025
You can talk, watch answers appear, review earlier messages, and see visuals like images or maps in real time.
Rolling out to all users on mobile and web. Just update your app. pic.twitter.com/emXjNpn45w
Apart from this, ChatGPT now displays an image, map, or other visual information during a conversation in the voice mode. Users can now see all visual information in real time in the chat window, unlike before, when visuals were not displayed in voice mode.
Here are the key changes that OpenAI has made in ChatGPT’s voice mode:
- Users can now speak and read the answers to their queries in the same chat.
- The problem of missed answers during voice mode has been resolved.
- Images, maps, and other visual information mentioned by ChatGPT during a conversation will be displayed in the chat box.
- The old voice mode is still available for users.
- This new rollout is available on both the web and mobile platforms of ChatGPT.
How to switch back to the old voice mode?
Users who still desire to use the old voice mode can switch back if they want. They will have to press the End button on the screen. Note that the rollout is not automatically applied to ChatGPT’s mobile or web versions. This means that users will have to manually enable the new update. OpenAI has left an option for users to retain the old interface.