OpenAI Now Integrates Voice Mode Directly Into ChatGPT’s Main Chat Window

Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a unified interface for ChatGPT that merges both voice mode and text chat capabilities into the main chat window. With this update, users no longer need to switch to a separate full-screen voice mode to chat with the AI chatbot using voice. Before this rollout, users were required to speak into their device on a separate screen, where an animated blue circle would keep rotating. Queries spoken to ChatGPT would be displayed on the screen.

If a user didn’t hear or understand part of the spoken answer, they would have had to exit voice mode and go back to the regular chat window to read the full text response. This created a frustrating experience for many users.

Voice Mode in ChatGPT: What’s new

Now, as soon as the user speaks in voice mode, the AI chatbot’s response appears as live text in the chatbox. This means that ChatGPT users can now get answers simultaneously via voice and live text. It makes user conversations seamless and more natural.