ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Flags Possibly 'Critical' Cybersecurity Capabilities Of Its Upcoming AI Model Astra: Here's What It Means

Recently, AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta were found to be performing cyberattacks on other platforms during testing ( ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has flagged its upcoming artificial intelligence model, Astra, for demonstrating significant advancements in agentic coding and cybersecurity. The company said that internal evaluations and expert assessments of the model indicated that they cannot rule out "Criticial" cyber capability threshold it set under its Preparedness Framework.

In simple terms, OpenAI believes that its upcoming AI model, Astra, appears to be getting so good at cybersecurity that it is no longer confident that the model is below its highest-risk category for cyber capabilities.

"We are sharing this because we believe it’s important to be transparent with the public and the safety and security communities about this potential shift in capabilities," OpenAI said in a statement. "While we continue to benchmark and assess this model, our preliminary evaluations indicate strong enough performance that we cannot rule out Critical capability level at this time."

Since newer AI models can increasingly do cybersecurity tasks much faster and at a much larger scale than humans, they can both strengthen cyberdefenses and enable attacks at unprecedented speed and scale.