ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Flags AI Misalignment As Agents Turned Off Safety Alerts

OpenAI said it is assessing whether such cases indicate that its AI models have a wider propensity to avoid being monitored. ( Image Credits: AFP )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: OpenAI has said that its agents weakened and turned off alerts for an internal monitoring system meant to flag when its models misbehave in the latest in a series of similar incidents disclosed in recent months.

In a blog post, the AI giant firm said it is assessing whether such cases indicate that its AI models have a wider propensity to avoid being monitored.

The incidents occurred while OpenAI's agents were performing two internal coding tasks, it said, adding that it was an internal incident with no external parties impacted. Concerns about AI misalignment, a term used when a model does not do what its builders want it to do, have mounted in recent months as OpenAI and rivals like Anthropic have disclosed several cases of their most advanced models displaying such behaviour. Models have repeatedly escaped closed training environments and carried out self-directed attacks on third-party websites. Developers have warned that systems could soon become too sophisticated to control, raising concerns over use by malicious actors to create bioweapons or carry out cyberattacks.