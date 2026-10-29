OpenAI Dots Can Now Be Used Via iMessage And RCS - No Extra App Needed
OpenAI has added iMessage and RCS support to its personal AI agents called Dots, letting users text their AI directly from their phone.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new feature for its personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, called Dots, allowing users to interact with them directly through their phone's standard messaging app, no separate app is required.
The update was announced on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, via OpenAI's official X account. The company confirmed that iPhone users can now message their Dot through Apple's iMessage, while Android users can do the same through Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging.
What can you send?
Users are not limited to text. Through the messaging app, they can also send photos and voice memos to their Dot. This means someone can quickly snap a photo of something they want to remember, record a voice note about a task, or send a text to stay on top of something, all without opening a separate app.
Dots will also send updates back to users at the right moments, acting as a helpful reminder or progress tracker throughout the day.
By popular request, you can now text your dot. Give it a task to take off your plate or something to keep an eye on, using text, photos, or even voice notes. It will text you proactively with relevant updates. Safe, secure texting via iMessage or RCS. You’re the only one who can text your dot, and your dot can only text you. Rolling out now as a preview for Pro users in the US.— ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) October 28, 2026
It remembers past conversations
One of Dots' most useful qualities is memory. The agents remember previous conversations, so if a user switches from ChatGPT to their phone's messaging app, they do not need to repeat earlier instructions. The context carries over automatically, making the experience feel continuous and natural.
This feature is currently available as a preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers only in the United States (US). OpenAI has not yet said whether or when it will be made available to Pro subscribers in other countries.
To use it, users need to go into their Dot's profile and select the Texting option.
What about privacy?
Adding an AI agent to a messaging app naturally raises questions about privacy. OpenAI has addressed this directly, stating that only the user can message their Dot, and the Dot can only message that same user. No one else is involved in the exchange.
What are Dots?
OpenAI launched the Dots last month as personal AI agents designed to work across different projects and help users complete tasks. They run on GPT-6 Astra and can connect to more than 4,000 apps through OpenAI's plug-in ecosystem. Until now, they were only accessible through ChatGPT, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.
The addition of standard phone messaging marks a meaningful step forward. Users can now get AI assistance through the same app they already use to text friends and family, making everyday life a little simpler, without needing to juggle multiple platforms.