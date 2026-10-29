ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Dots Can Now Be Used Via iMessage And RCS - No Extra App Needed

This feature is currently only available to ChatGPT Pro members in the US, and only you can talk to your Dot. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new feature for its personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, called Dots, allowing users to interact with them directly through their phone's standard messaging app, no separate app is required.

The update was announced on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, via OpenAI's official X account. The company confirmed that iPhone users can now message their Dot through Apple's iMessage, while Android users can do the same through Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging.

What can you send? Users are not limited to text. Through the messaging app, they can also send photos and voice memos to their Dot. This means someone can quickly snap a photo of something they want to remember, record a voice note about a task, or send a text to stay on top of something, all without opening a separate app. Dots will also send updates back to users at the right moments, acting as a helpful reminder or progress tracker throughout the day. It remembers past conversations One of Dots' most useful qualities is memory. The agents remember previous conversations, so if a user switches from ChatGPT to their phone's messaging app, they do not need to repeat earlier instructions. The context carries over automatically, making the experience feel continuous and natural.