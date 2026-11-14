OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Wallet That Allows AI Agents To Pay For You Without Seeing Your Card Details
OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wallet, letting AI agents pay for online goods without seeing real card details, with a security check for every single purchase.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wallet, a new way for Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents to pay for things on a person's behalf. The company says it is the first wallet that lets agents pay without ever seeing the user's real card details, and one that asks for a security check on every purchase.
ChatGPT Wallet: Availability
The wallet was built with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. The rollout of the new feature has already begun via Dots — OpenAI's always-on autonomous AI agents built directly into ChatGPT. Initially, the feature will be available only to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States (US). Users must be 18 years of age or older and hold an eligible card issued in the US.
Now your dot can securely complete purchases on your behalf—with your approval. With ChatGPT Wallet, agents pay without access to your actual card details. Every purchase requires a security check. ChatGPT Wallet is rolling out starting today to dots, for Pro subscribers in the US. https://t.co/OnAl3SKQ3n— ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) November 13, 2026
Why is OpenAI doing this?
OpenAI says 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT each week. Many already use it to research products, compare prices and decide what to buy. The wallet takes the next step by helping them complete the purchase as well.
How does a purchase work?
A user adds a card. After that, they do not need to type in their payment details again. Before each purchase, the user sees the items, the total cost and the card chosen. They then approve it with a security check, such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan. Each approval leaves a clear record showing what the user allowed the agent to buy.
Once the user approves, the payment network creates a payment token. This is a stand-in for the real card details, with its own card number, security code and expiry date. The money is taken from the user's chosen card, but neither the shop nor the agent ever sees the real card details.
Protections stay in place
OpenAI says users keep the rewards on their cards. They also keep the usual protections for eligible disputes, such as when an item arrives faulty. Banks and payment networks still check each transaction.
Shoppers deal directly with the business, which keeps control of its prices, delivery, returns and customer service.
We’re building ChatGPT Wallet with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, alongside businesses and developers, to make agentic payments trusted and reliable.— ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) November 13, 2026
In the future, OpenAI says it expects users to hand over whole purchases to their agents. They would set clear limits first, such as a spending cap, certain types of goods or a time period. Those purchases would be approved in advance, with stronger safeguards such as biometric checks and clear records.
Help for businesses
OpenAI admits that agent shopping is still new. Many websites and payment systems are not ready for it, and some may block agent purchases by mistake.
To help, OpenAI has published a Commerce Playbook. It offers tools and advice in four main areas:
- Product information: Businesses can claim their profile in ChatGPT, then upload a product list with current prices and stock.
- Website access: Firms should check that their security tools, such as firewalls, do not block ChatGPT agents. They can set these up to recognise signed requests using Web Bot Auth.
- Payments and risk: Payment tokens work with existing checkout systems, but fraud prevention tools may still flag genuine agent purchases and cause declines. OpenAI is working with fraud prevention partners including Forter, Riskified, Sardine, and Signifyd, and with payment service providers including Adyen, Checkout.com, and Stripe to fix this.
- More ways to connect: Businesses can build plugins so agents can check stock, manage baskets or take other actions. Websites can also add WebMCP tools.