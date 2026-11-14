ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Wallet That Allows AI Agents To Pay For You Without Seeing Your Card Details

Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wallet, a new way for Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents to pay for things on a person's behalf. The company says it is the first wallet that lets agents pay without ever seeing the user's real card details, and one that asks for a security check on every purchase.

The wallet was built with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. The rollout of the new feature has already begun via Dots — OpenAI's always-on autonomous AI agents built directly into ChatGPT. Initially, the feature will be available only to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States (US). Users must be 18 years of age or older and hold an eligible card issued in the US.

Why is OpenAI doing this?

OpenAI says 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT each week. Many already use it to research products, compare prices and decide what to buy. The wallet takes the next step by helping them complete the purchase as well.

How does a purchase work?

A user adds a card. After that, they do not need to type in their payment details again. Before each purchase, the user sees the items, the total cost and the card chosen. They then approve it with a security check, such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan. Each approval leaves a clear record showing what the user allowed the agent to buy.

Once the user approves, the payment network creates a payment token. This is a stand-in for the real card details, with its own card number, security code and expiry date. The money is taken from the user's chosen card, but neither the shop nor the agent ever sees the real card details.