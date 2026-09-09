ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Images 2.5 With Sharper Pictures And Faster Editing

Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Images 2.5, a new image generation model that promises sharper images, faster results, and more precise editing tools for users worldwide.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) company says people already create more than three billion images every week using ChatGPT Images and its GPT-Image models via the API. With this update, OpenAI aims to make the creative process even easier and quicker.

The Images 2.5 feature is now rolling out to all ChatGPT users, whether they are paid users or not. On the other hand, GPT-Image-2.5 Flare and Sunburst are both available immediately through OpenAI's API.

ChatGPT Images 2.5: Availability

Images 2.5 is now available to all ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work, and Codex users across desktop, mobile, and web platforms.

Faster and sharper images

According to OpenAI, Images 2.5 produces more natural lighting and richer textures compared to earlier versions. It is also better at keeping the original subject looking accurate when working from reference photos, and it follows editing instructions more reliably, even across several rounds of changes.

The company said it has cut image generation time by up to 50 per cent compared to Images 2.0, allowing users to create and refine their ideas much faster.