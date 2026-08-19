ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Slows Down AI Training After Cybersecurity Concerns Over New Model

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced that it has slowed the development of its most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Astra, after the system reached critical levels of cyber capability, according to its internal risk framework.

In an X post, Sam Altman, the company's chief executive stated that this step was taken to meet the appropriate safety standards for the new level of AI capabilities. "Model progress is now extremely rapid, and we always said we would take action if we felt that model capabilities were outstripping the pace of safety and alignment."

He added that OpenAI cares deeply about AI safety and believe the entire industry must coordinate on "shared safety standards". However, presently it acted independently on the matter.

In a corresponding blog post, OpenAI revealed that its decision to slow Astra's development was also influenced by a recent security incident involving Hugging Face. The company stated these events made it clear that stronger safeguards were required before training could continue at full speed.

Notably, this announcement comes after the Financial Times' report stating that OpenAI's centralised Preparedness team, tasked with evaluating whether AI models pose severe or catastrophic risks, had been dissolved. However, OpenAI's spokesperson denied the report's claims and told the Prepardness team has not been disbanded. Instead, the company has research leaders across cybersecurity, biology chemistry, and AI self improvement capabilities fields, all reporting to Saachi Jain, OpenAI's head of safety, .

A temporary pause on Astra's training