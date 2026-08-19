OpenAI Slows Down AI Training After Cybersecurity Concerns Over New Model
OpenAI has paused key AI training after its new model Astra was seen to may have posed critical cybersecurity risks.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced that it has slowed the development of its most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Astra, after the system reached critical levels of cyber capability, according to its internal risk framework.
In an X post, Sam Altman, the company's chief executive stated that this step was taken to meet the appropriate safety standards for the new level of AI capabilities. "Model progress is now extremely rapid, and we always said we would take action if we felt that model capabilities were outstripping the pace of safety and alignment."
He added that OpenAI cares deeply about AI safety and believe the entire industry must coordinate on "shared safety standards". However, presently it acted independently on the matter.
We have paused some frontier RL training to ensure that we can meet the appropriate alignment, security and monitoring standards for the new level of capabilities in front of us. Model progress is now extremely rapid, and we always said we would take action if we felt that model…— Sam Altman (@sama) August 18, 2026
In a corresponding blog post, OpenAI revealed that its decision to slow Astra's development was also influenced by a recent security incident involving Hugging Face. The company stated these events made it clear that stronger safeguards were required before training could continue at full speed.
Notably, this announcement comes after the Financial Times' report stating that OpenAI's centralised Preparedness team, tasked with evaluating whether AI models pose severe or catastrophic risks, had been dissolved. However, OpenAI's spokesperson denied the report's claims and told the Prepardness team has not been disbanded. Instead, the company has research leaders across cybersecurity, biology chemistry, and AI self improvement capabilities fields, all reporting to Saachi Jain, OpenAI's head of safety, .
A temporary pause on Astra's training
OpenAI confirmed that for two weeks, it temporarily paused a key stage of training known as reinforcement learning (RL). It helps AI models to learn through trail and error. The company says during this pause, engineers will work to strengthen the security of the systems used to train and test these models.
OpenAI said its largest and most advanced training run remains on hold. While smaller safer tests are carried out to check how the model behaves and confirm that new safety controls work properly.
Three layers of protection
The company says its approach to keep powerful AI models safe lies on three main pillars. The first one is monitoring, which allows OpenAI to detect unusal or concerning behaviour as it happens. The second pillar is alignment. Here, the company makes sure that the AI models act the way they are meant to and follow human instructions rather than working against them.
The third one is security, which limits what an AI model is able to access or affect while it is being trained or tested.
What did the company do after the two incidents?
OpenAI noted that following the Hugging Face incident, it immediately paused certain research activities where its models could run code or access the internet. A safer, more limited system was quickly restored, and each piece of work was reviewed individually before being allowed to resume.
Furthermore, as Astra has the potential to reach critical level of cyber risk, OpenAI has applied its strictest security rules to any work involving this model or similar cyber-focused systems.