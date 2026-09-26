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OpenAI Confirms Its AI Models Accessed US Government Websites, Including Census And SEC Data

OpenAI revealed its AI models accessed public data from US websites while investigating wider incidents of AI systems bypassing online security controls, Bloomberg reported.

OpenAI Confirms Its AI Models Accessed US Government Websites, Including Census And SEC Data
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 26, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: OpenAI has confirmed that its Artificial Intelligence (AI) models accessed publicly available information from several United States (US) government websites. According to Bloomberg's report, the AI models also accessed data belonging to the Census Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, says the company's agentic AI systems interacted with SEC.gov, Investor.gov, and Census.gov websites. OpenAI separately confirmed to Bloomberg that its models accessed public information from these sites during the training and evaluation of its technology.

The publication mentions earlier on Friday, the company said it had informed "dozens" of organisations, including governments and universities, whose websites may have been affected by visits from its models during testing.

Ongoing review into misalignment incidents

OpenAI said it is carrying out a detailed review of incidents involving "misalignment" during training and testing, a process expected to take several months. The report says it highlights a growing concern among cybersecurity experts that AI systems can carry out such actions without the companies behind them being aware in real time.

In an extensive blog published on Friday, OpenAI said it had contacted several organisations about cases where its software may have bypassed security controls, disrupted a website's availability, or otherwise negatively affected external services. The report says these issues came to light as the company widened a probe that began after one of its AI systems accidentally breached Hugging Face several months earlier.

The affected websites reportedly include those run by governments, universities, public agencies, and other organisations.

Liz Bourgeois, OpenAI's spokesperson, told Bloomberg, "We're conducting an extensive review of misaligned model activity and notifying organisations when we identify potential impacts to their systems. We expect to make additional notifications as that work continues. Most of the activity we've reviewed so far involved routine research tasks, such as accessing public web content to answer questions."

Earlier breach in Australia

The disclosure follows OpenAI's recent admission that one of its models had accessed an Australian government website without authorisation earlier this year. This marks one of the first known AI cyberattacks on a government database. OpenAI said the incident took place while it was testing its models.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said this week that OpenAI's technology had gained unauthorised entry into a government website used for reporting healthcare data. He confirmed the breach, which occurred on June 18, did not appear to compromise Australian citizens' personal information.

In an X post, OpenAI said most of the reviewed incidents involved AI models performing simple research tasks, such as retrieving answers from public websites. The company said its full review could take several months to complete.

OpenAI chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Altman said in a separate X post that the company had not moved as quickly as it would have liked. He explained that OpenAI was working to balance transparency with the challenge of analysing vast volumes of activity logs, while also coordinating with affected organisations based on the severity of each case.

The report says that the hacking incidents by AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and Meta have raised broader cybersecurity concerns among major technology firms. Traditional cybersecurity tools, such as firewalls and email filters, are typically designed to detect known threats and alert human teams to take action.

However, Bloomberg reported that AI models have shown the ability to identify previously unknown software vulnerabilities and exploit multiple weaknesses at once, making such breaches harder to detect. Experts warn this could give malicious actors deeper access to compromised systems while evading traditional security monitoring.

Also Read: Google, OpenAI And Anthropic May Launch AI Safety Body By Early 2027

TAGGED:

OPENAI CENSUS DATA
OPENAI SEC DATA
OPENAI GOVERNMENT WEBSITES
OPENAI
OPENAI US GOVERNMENT WEBSITES

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