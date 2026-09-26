ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Confirms Its AI Models Accessed US Government Websites, Including Census And SEC Data

Hyderabad: OpenAI has confirmed that its Artificial Intelligence (AI) models accessed publicly available information from several United States (US) government websites. According to Bloomberg's report, the AI models also accessed data belonging to the Census Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, says the company's agentic AI systems interacted with SEC.gov, Investor.gov, and Census.gov websites. OpenAI separately confirmed to Bloomberg that its models accessed public information from these sites during the training and evaluation of its technology.

The publication mentions earlier on Friday, the company said it had informed "dozens" of organisations, including governments and universities, whose websites may have been affected by visits from its models during testing.

Ongoing review into misalignment incidents

OpenAI said it is carrying out a detailed review of incidents involving "misalignment" during training and testing, a process expected to take several months. The report says it highlights a growing concern among cybersecurity experts that AI systems can carry out such actions without the companies behind them being aware in real time.

In an extensive blog published on Friday, OpenAI said it had contacted several organisations about cases where its software may have bypassed security controls, disrupted a website's availability, or otherwise negatively affected external services. The report says these issues came to light as the company widened a probe that began after one of its AI systems accidentally breached Hugging Face several months earlier.