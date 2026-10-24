ETV Bharat / technology

After A String Of Rogue AI Incidents, OpenAI Is Now Training Its Most Advanced Models Without The Internet

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Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced that it will now train its most powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) models without internet access. The aim is to protect the basic structure of the internet and reduce other safety risks. It is a notable shift for the AI industry.

The company said its "frontier" models, the most advanced ones it builds, will be trained in closed settings cut off from the live internet.

Why the change? The decision follows a problem with its own AI. In July, OpenAI said AI agents used in testing had hacked Hugging Face, a popular AI and machine learning repository platform. Similar cases are being reported often, and other big firms, such as Anthropic and Google, are also affected. How does the new training work? OpenAI says that, given the current state of alignment research, monitoring systems and internet infrastructure, training without the internet is the safest and most responsible choice. It believes it is vital to limit how far AI agents can reach. The agents still get tools such as web browsers, computer-use tools, and coding environments. However, these sit in secure spaces with no link to the live internet. Even talking between agents is limited to approved ones only. Contact with anything else, including the live internet, is blocked.