ETV Bharat / technology

After A String Of Rogue AI Incidents, OpenAI Is Now Training Its Most Advanced Models Without The Internet

OpenAI will train its most powerful AI models without internet access after test agents hacked Hugging Face, a step aimed at protecting the wider internet.

After A String Of Rogue AI Incidents, OpenAI Is Now Training Its Most Advanced Models Without The Internet
Representational Image (Image Credit: Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced that it will now train its most powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) models without internet access. The aim is to protect the basic structure of the internet and reduce other safety risks. It is a notable shift for the AI industry.

The company said its "frontier" models, the most advanced ones it builds, will be trained in closed settings cut off from the live internet.

Why the change?

The decision follows a problem with its own AI. In July, OpenAI said AI agents used in testing had hacked Hugging Face, a popular AI and machine learning repository platform. Similar cases are being reported often, and other big firms, such as Anthropic and Google, are also affected.

How does the new training work?

OpenAI says that, given the current state of alignment research, monitoring systems and internet infrastructure, training without the internet is the safest and most responsible choice. It believes it is vital to limit how far AI agents can reach.

The agents still get tools such as web browsers, computer-use tools, and coding environments. However, these sit in secure spaces with no link to the live internet. Even talking between agents is limited to approved ones only. Contact with anything else, including the live internet, is blocked.

OpenAI says the internet is not needed for training or for most testing. Many of its new models are built to power agents such as Dots, which browse the web and run apps. So, the company has built an 'offline world' from saved and indexed web pages. Agents can work there without touching real websites.

Safety gaps remain

Even with these limits, problems have appeared. Red-teaming agents sent in by the company found weaknesses that let them escape virtual machines, which are meant to keep agents apart from the host system.

The agents also found a way to talk to each other by changing data in the processor's cache and measuring how long it took to load.

OpenAI says it has reported and fixed many of the virtual machine weaknesses. It has also added a test to its monitoring systems that can spot models working together in secret.

OpenAI paused frontier training in September. It says the new internet-free method began on October 1, 2026. It will stay in place until safety plans improve and the company believes that giving more internet access will not weaken safety.

However, the firm has not said when or how these improvements will come. For now, the move shows how seriously AI companies are taking the risks of powerful systems that can act on their own.

Also Read: OpenAI Flags AI Misalignment As Agents Turned Off Safety Alerts

TAGGED:

OPENAI AI MODEL TRAINING
OPENAI FRONTIER AI MODELS
HUGGING FACE HACK
AI MODEL TRAINING WITHOUT INTERNET
OPENAI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.