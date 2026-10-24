After A String Of Rogue AI Incidents, OpenAI Is Now Training Its Most Advanced Models Without The Internet
OpenAI will train its most powerful AI models without internet access after test agents hacked Hugging Face, a step aimed at protecting the wider internet.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced that it will now train its most powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) models without internet access. The aim is to protect the basic structure of the internet and reduce other safety risks. It is a notable shift for the AI industry.
The company said its "frontier" models, the most advanced ones it builds, will be trained in closed settings cut off from the live internet.
Why the change?
The decision follows a problem with its own AI. In July, OpenAI said AI agents used in testing had hacked Hugging Face, a popular AI and machine learning repository platform. Similar cases are being reported often, and other big firms, such as Anthropic and Google, are also affected.
Over the past several months, we have substantially hardened the security of our research training environment. We’ve removed live internet access for all frontier models during training and built an offline world for them to use instead—a cached version of the web where they can still learn to browse, search, and use applications. On September 20, after a model exploited a DNS misconfiguration to find a way outside of this offline world, we paused frontier training to strengthen containment further. We assembled teams of agents, powered by our most cyber-capable models, and tasked them with finding weaknesses in our research environments. While they found no route to the internet they could easily exploit while concealing their activity from our monitors, they did find zero-day vulnerabilities, virtual machine escapes, and hardware side-channels for communication between agents. We used their discoveries to further strengthen our defenses and contribute fixes to open-source software. After strengthening our containment architecture, we resumed our frontier RL training and inference on October 1. We’ve reserved substantial compute for continuous red-teaming, and made high-compute red-teaming part of the safety cases we use to decide whether frontier training and evaluation can proceed securely. https://t.co/EmEZsFRMcF— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 23, 2026
How does the new training work?
OpenAI says that, given the current state of alignment research, monitoring systems and internet infrastructure, training without the internet is the safest and most responsible choice. It believes it is vital to limit how far AI agents can reach.
The agents still get tools such as web browsers, computer-use tools, and coding environments. However, these sit in secure spaces with no link to the live internet. Even talking between agents is limited to approved ones only. Contact with anything else, including the live internet, is blocked.
OpenAI says the internet is not needed for training or for most testing. Many of its new models are built to power agents such as Dots, which browse the web and run apps. So, the company has built an 'offline world' from saved and indexed web pages. Agents can work there without touching real websites.
A post on how we've been securing our frontier model training environment. We've been building tools around our frontier cyber models, which have secured us far beyond what we could have unassisted and should generalize as key to how defenders secure themselves going forward.— Greg Brockman (@gdb) October 23, 2026
Safety gaps remain
Even with these limits, problems have appeared. Red-teaming agents sent in by the company found weaknesses that let them escape virtual machines, which are meant to keep agents apart from the host system.
The agents also found a way to talk to each other by changing data in the processor's cache and measuring how long it took to load.
OpenAI says it has reported and fixed many of the virtual machine weaknesses. It has also added a test to its monitoring systems that can spot models working together in secret.
OpenAI paused frontier training in September. It says the new internet-free method began on October 1, 2026. It will stay in place until safety plans improve and the company believes that giving more internet access will not weaken safety.
However, the firm has not said when or how these improvements will come. For now, the move shows how seriously AI companies are taking the risks of powerful systems that can act on their own.