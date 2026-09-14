ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Adds Pets Feature To ChatGPT Desktop App: What Is It And How To Setup

Users who find the Pets feature distracting can use the Mini option, which shows only a small control panel and takes up less space. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI recently introduced a playful new feature called Pets to its ChatGPT desktop app, allowing users to start conversations and track tasks through a small animated companion that floats above other windows on their screen.

Initially launched in early May 2026, Pets has since been expanded with a Quick Chat function, rolled out in September 2026, which allows users to type or speak directly into a small input box beneath the character without opening the main ChatGPT window.

What is this feature?

The Pets are more than decorative. While users work in other applications, the characters display real-time status updates, showing whether ChatGPT is processing a request, awaiting a reply, or has finished a task. A bell icon lets users follow progress across multiple chats, while selecting a thread opens the full conversation.

Demonstrations of the feature show users issuing quick instructions such as I need to focus or clear today's meetings, with the pet responding immediately. OpenAI says this reduces interruptions and helps people multitask more efficiently, since there is no need to switch away from what they are doing.

Users who find the feature distracting can include a Mini option that strips away the animated pet entirely, leaving just a compact control panel with the same chat and update functions taking up less screen space.

How to setup Pets feature?