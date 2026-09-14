OpenAI Adds Pets Feature To ChatGPT Desktop App: What Is It And How To Setup
OpenAI's ChatGPT desktop app now allows users to chat instantly through floating on-screen pets, offering task updates and quick messaging without opening the full app.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI recently introduced a playful new feature called Pets to its ChatGPT desktop app, allowing users to start conversations and track tasks through a small animated companion that floats above other windows on their screen.
Initially launched in early May 2026, Pets has since been expanded with a Quick Chat function, rolled out in September 2026, which allows users to type or speak directly into a small input box beneath the character without opening the main ChatGPT window.
What is this feature?
The Pets are more than decorative. While users work in other applications, the characters display real-time status updates, showing whether ChatGPT is processing a request, awaiting a reply, or has finished a task. A bell icon lets users follow progress across multiple chats, while selecting a thread opens the full conversation.
Your pet has a job now.— ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) September 11, 2026
Pets help you keep track of your chats while you’re away from the desktop app. Now, you can start a new chat right from your pet, too.
Not a pet person? Meet Mini: the same shortcuts and updates, taking up less space on your screen.
Pick your pet—or go… pic.twitter.com/jKuwztlt4W
Demonstrations of the feature show users issuing quick instructions such as I need to focus or clear today's meetings, with the pet responding immediately. OpenAI says this reduces interruptions and helps people multitask more efficiently, since there is no need to switch away from what they are doing.
Users who find the feature distracting can include a Mini option that strips away the animated pet entirely, leaving just a compact control panel with the same chat and update functions taking up less screen space.
How to setup Pets feature?
Users can activate Pets in a few simple steps:
Step 1: Open the ChatGPT desktop app.
Step 2: Go to Settings.
Step 3: Select the Pets section and choose either a pet character or Mini.
Step 4: Type /pet or select Show pet from the command menu to bring the companion on screen,
The Pets section under Settings already comes with pre-built pets, while users can also create a custom one via the Create pet option, which installs a bundled skill and opens a new chat for customisation.
Mac users can use the keyboard shortcut Option + Space, while Windows users can use Windows + Alt + P to call the Pet when using the AI chatbot. To remove the pet from view, users can either enter the same command or right-click the pet and select Hide on their respective PCs.
Moreover, Mac users can additionally send a screenshot known as Appshot directly to the floating pet controls, provided the main ChatGPT window is running in the background and Appshot permissions are enabled.
The Pets feature is available on both macOS and Windows, though OpenAI notes that access may depend on the app update version and individual workspace settings.