ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Nord CE6 And Nord CE6 Lite Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite (on the left) and OnePlus Nord CE6 (on the right) ( Image Credit: OnePlus )

Hyderabad: OnePlus has expanded its Nord Series by introducing the CE6 and CE6 Lite in India. Both devices feature a 144Hz display, up to 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage configuration, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, SUPERVOOC charging support, and run OxygenOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system experience.

The Nord CE6 features an FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, and an 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging.

The Nord CE6 Lite comes with an FHD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.