OnePlus Nord CE6 And Nord CE6 Lite Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability
OnePlus Nord CE6 comes in three colours, while the Nord CE6 Lite is offered in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black shades.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has expanded its Nord Series by introducing the CE6 and CE6 Lite in India. Both devices feature a 144Hz display, up to 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage configuration, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, SUPERVOOC charging support, and run OxygenOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system experience.
The Nord CE6 features an FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, and an 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging.
The Nord CE6 Lite comes with an FHD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.
Don't tell the competition what we're charging for this. #OnePlusNordCE6 pic.twitter.com/UnWod8xYw9— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 7, 2026
OnePlus Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite: Price and availability
The OnePlus Nord CE6 comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 32,999. It is offered in Fresh Blue, Pitch Black, and Lunar Pearl colours.
The Nord CE6 Lite comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 22,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999. It comes in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colours.
Everything you wanted. At a price you didn't expect. #OnePlusNordCE6Lite #LiteisBack— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 7, 2026
Sale starts May 12, 12 PM IST : https://t.co/ClPru724PS pic.twitter.com/MhUs9CS73t
The Nord CE6 will be available for purchase in India on May 8 at 12 PM IST, while the Nord CE6 Lite will go on sale on May 12 at 12 PM IST. Both devices will be offered through OnePlus India’s official website and Amazon.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Availability
|Nord CE6
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 29,999
|First sale on: May 8 at 12 PM (IST)
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 32,999
|Nord CE6 Lite
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,999
|First sale on: May 12 at 12 PM (IST)
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 25,999
(This is a developing article)