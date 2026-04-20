ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Nord CE6 And Nord CE6 Lite To Launch May 7 In India: Display, Processor, Battery Details Revealed

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite (on the left) and OnePlus Nord CE6 (on the right) ( Image Credit: OnePlus )

Hyderabad: OnePlus has announced the launch date for its upcoming Nord CE series, the Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite, in India. Both devices are designed to strengthen the Chinese phone maker’s mid-range segment. OnePlus has also confirmed several features, like a 1.5K resolution display and a Snapdragon 7 Series chipset, for the new phones via official teasers. It is worth noting that OnePlus recently launched the Nord 6 in India. The Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite handsets will be launched on May 7, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in the country. The Nord CE 6 will be launched in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour options, while the Nord CE 6 Lite will be launched in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colours. It is worth noting that the company is bringing back the Lite model after two years, as the last Nord model, namely the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, was released in 2024. The Nord CE 6 Lite will be the successor of the Nord CE 4 Lite upon launch. OnePlus Nord CE6: Confirmed Specifications