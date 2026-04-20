OnePlus Nord CE6 And Nord CE6 Lite To Launch May 7 In India: Display, Processor, Battery Details Revealed
OnePlus has official lthe Nord CE 6 with a dual-chip setup, a 144Hz display, and an 8,000mAh battery, positioning it as a strong mid-range contender.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has announced the launch date for its upcoming Nord CE series, the Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite, in India. Both devices are designed to strengthen the Chinese phone maker’s mid-range segment. OnePlus has also confirmed several features, like a 1.5K resolution display and a Snapdragon 7 Series chipset, for the new phones via official teasers. It is worth noting that OnePlus recently launched the Nord 6 in India.
The Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite handsets will be launched on May 7, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in the country. The Nord CE 6 will be launched in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour options, while the Nord CE 6 Lite will be launched in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colours. It is worth noting that the company is bringing back the Lite model after two years, as the last Nord model, namely the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, was released in 2024. The Nord CE 6 Lite will be the successor of the Nord CE 4 Lite upon launch.
This is what we’ve all been waiting for.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 20, 2026
Launching May 7, 12 PM IST. #OnePlusNordCE6 #OnePlusNordCE6Lite #LiteisBack
Learn more: https://t.co/KTaMOnQEa8 pic.twitter.com/GClwwmBWv8
OnePlus Nord CE6: Confirmed Specifications
The Nord CE6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, along with a dedicated Touch Reflex Chip, creating a dual-chip architecture. OnePlus claims that this setup will provide a flagship touch response for ultra-high FPS gaming. The upcoming handset will feature a 3200Hz touch sampling rate. It will carry a “crazy big” 8,000mAh battery, which is said to last for more than 2.5 days on a single charge. OnePlus claims that the Nord CE6’s battery can run up to 10 hours of BGMI and up to 30 hours of YouTube. The battery will support 27W reverse charging, which is said to offer 12 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge on a OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.
It will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness with Sunlight Clarity and 3,840Hz PWM Dimming. For protection against dust and water, the Nord CE6 will be offered an IP69/IP69K/IP66/IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for protection against daily drops.
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite: Confirmed Specifications
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will feature a 144Hz display, which is claimed to be the segment’s highest refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, which will have a 1.03 million+ AnTuTu score, claimed to be the segment’s fastest phone. The Nord CE6 Lite will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which can last up to two days on a single charge and will have 6 years of warranty.