ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro With 55dB ANC And 54-Hour Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds feature 12mm audio drivers with enhanced bass, up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 6.0 with Low-Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC). OnePlus claims that the TWS offers up to 54 hours of claimed battery life with the case. Along with this, the earbuds come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-backed call noise reduction and spatial audio features. It is worth noting that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is the successor of the Nord Buds 3 Pro in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: Price, availability, offers

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs 3,999. It is offered in Radiant Grey and Raven Black colour options. The TWS earbuds will be available for sale starting March 23, 2026, at 12 PM IST via the OnePlus India’s official website, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

As part of the launch offers, OnePlus provides the Nord Buds 4 Pro for Rs 3,799 at the time of sale.