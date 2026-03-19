OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro With 55dB ANC And 54-Hour Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro comes in Radiant Grey and Raven Black colour options. It is the direct successor of Nord Buds 3 Pro.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds feature 12mm audio drivers with enhanced bass, up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 6.0 with Low-Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC). OnePlus claims that the TWS offers up to 54 hours of claimed battery life with the case. Along with this, the earbuds come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-backed call noise reduction and spatial audio features. It is worth noting that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is the successor of the Nord Buds 3 Pro in India.
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: Price, availability, offers
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs 3,999. It is offered in Radiant Grey and Raven Black colour options. The TWS earbuds will be available for sale starting March 23, 2026, at 12 PM IST via the OnePlus India’s official website, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.
And now, the price.#OnePlusNordBuds4Pro— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 19, 2026
Set your reminder: https://t.co/IokVrkiaxO pic.twitter.com/ZMTpuZuxBC
As part of the launch offers, OnePlus provides the Nord Buds 4 Pro for Rs 3,799 at the time of sale.
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: Specifications
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds measure 31mm in length, 20mm in width, and 17.52mm in thickness, while the charging case measures 60mm in length, 49.64mm in width, and 25.04mm in thickness.
Each earbud weighs about 4.4 grams, while the total weight with the charging case is around 43 grams.
The TWS equips 12mm dynamic drivers featuring a titanium coating, delivering a frequency response of 20Hz to 40kHz and a driver sensitivity of 122dB. OnePlus claims enhanced bass and clearer vocals from the driver configuration. ANC reaches up to 55dB with real-time AI adjustments, and spatial audio is supported alongside a dedicated gaming mode. It features six microphones with AI-backed call noise reduction to ensure clearer voice pickup during calls.
The Nord Buds 4 Pro support Bluetooth 6.0 with LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs, offering an effective wireless range of up to 10 metres. Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and dual-device connection are also supported. Additional features include touch controls with volume swipe gestures, Spotify Tap, camera gesture controls, and AI translation via the HeyMelody app on compatible devices.
Each earbud houses a 62mAh battery, complemented by a 530mAh charging case. OnePlus claims up to 54 hours of total playback with AAC codec, ANC off, and volume at 50 per cent. The earbuds charge fully in approximately 60 minutes, with the complete case and earbud set taking around 90 minutes via USB Type-C. The Nord Buds 4 Pro carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.