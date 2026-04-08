ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Nord 6 Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Is The New Nord Worth The Price Hike?

OnePlus Nord 5 was launched for a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the base 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant. However, the phone now retails at Rs 33,999 on Amazon after the price hike. Bank discount brings the price down to Rs 32,499. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 6 can be bought effectively for Rs 35,999 for the same configuration. This means the Nord 6 costs 3,500 more than its predecessor.

Since the phone costs considerably more than last year's OnePlus Nord 5, we are comparing the two to figure out whether it makes sense for consumers to go with the new model or buy the predecessor and save some money.

The new OnePlus Nord 6 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, a 9000mAh battery, a 165Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main Sony camera at the back, and multiple ingress protection ratings (IP66, 69, 69K) along with military-grade toughness. With prices starting at Rs 38,999, the device is effectively available for Rs 35,999 for the base model with bank discounts.

Hyderabad: As the prices of mid-range smartphones continue to increase, the latest Nord smartphone from OnePlus now sits way higher than its predecessor. Notably, the device also comes with meaningful upgrades and a better design that makes it appear more like part of the OnePlus number series.

Display: The OnePlus Nord 6 slightly improves upon the display from the last generation, offering a higher refresh rate of 165Hz (instead of 144Hz) and a higher peak brightness of 1800 nits (compared to 1400 nits), though most users wouldn't be able to tell the difference.

Performance: It also features the new-gen Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with Adreno 825 GPU, upgrading from the Nord 5's Gen 3 chip and Adreno 735 GPU. The bump in the chipset means better performance as all the cores feature higher clock speeds than the predecessor. The new Nord also features UFS 4.1 storage, offering faster speeds than the previous model's UFS 3.1 storage.

Rear Cameras: The camera system on the new Nord 6 also features a dual rear camera setup with the same resolution but different sensors, which should mean better camera performance. The new device sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 sensor paired to an 8MP OmniVision OV08F ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the old device features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor paired to an 8MP OV08D10.

Selfie Camera: The Nord 6 sports a 32MP (unnamed) selfie camera, while the Nord 5 comes with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor. While the megapixel count of the selfie camera on Nord 6 is lower, the sensor size and pixel size is better than the predecessor's camera.

In picture: OnePlus Nord 5 (ETV Bharat via OnePlus)

Battery and charging: The biggest notable upgrade for Nord 6 comes in the form of battery capacity. While the last device sports a 6800mAh battery, the new phone is backed by an even bigger 9000mAh battery. While both devices support 80W SuperVOOC charging (charger included in the box), the Nord 6 supports 27W reverse charging and 55W PPS charging as opposed to 5W reverse charging and 33W PPS on Nord 5. However, the old device sports 18W PD charging instead of 13.5W PD on the new device.

Others: The new OnePlus Nord 6 comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance; the Nord 5 only features an IP65 certification. The new phone also sports MIL-STD-810H certification. Just like the OnePlus 15, the new Nord 6 also comes with a G2 Wi-Fi chip for faster speeds.

OnePlus Nord 5 OnePlus Nord 6 Effective Price Rs 32,499 Rs 35,999 Display 6.78-inch 1.5K Sunburst AMOLED 6.83-inch 1.5K Swift AMOLED 144Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness Processor & GPU Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Adreno 735 GPU Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Adreno 825 GPU Storage Type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.1 Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYT-700 + 8MP OV08D10 ultrawide 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 + 8MP OV08F ultrawide Selfie Camera 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 32MP (unnamed) Battery Capacity 6800mAh 9000mAh Charging Support 80W SuperVOOC, 5W reverse, 33W PPS, 18W PD 80W SuperVOOC, 27W reverse, 55W PPS, 13.5W PD Ingress Protection IP65 IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K Other Features - MIL-STD-810H - G2 Wi-Fi chip

OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: Verdict

The comparison between Nord 6 and Nord 5 comes down to a single question: Does it make sense to spend an extra Rs 3,500 for the latest model? The answer is "yes", since the features and specifications it adds are worth the extra price. While the display and camera upgrades may be incremental, the jump in battery capacity and improved performance is enough to justify the price hike.