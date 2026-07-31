ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus N6x With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: OnePlus has expanded its recently introduced N Series, and launched the N6x in India. The new budget segment smartphone features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support. It runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.

OnePlus N6x: Price, availability, offers

The OnePlus N6x comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage costs Rs 18,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999. It is offered in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour options.

The new handset will be available for purchase on August 4, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via OnePlus India online store and Amazon.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 with select bank cards. Customers can also avail No-Cost EMI of up to 6 months to buy the device.

Variant Price First Sale Date and Availability 4GB + 64GB Rs 18,999 First sale date: August 4, 2026 at 12PM (IST) Available via: OnePlus India Online Store | Amazon 4GB + 128GB Rs 20,999

OnePlus N6x: Specifications