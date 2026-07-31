OnePlus N6x With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The OnePlus N6x is the second smartphone in the brand's N Series, which includes the N6 launched on June 2026.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has expanded its recently introduced N Series, and launched the N6x in India. The new budget segment smartphone features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support. It runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.
OnePlus N6x: Price, availability, offers
The OnePlus N6x comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage costs Rs 18,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999. It is offered in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour options.
The new handset will be available for purchase on August 4, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via OnePlus India online store and Amazon.
As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 with select bank cards. Customers can also avail No-Cost EMI of up to 6 months to buy the device.
|Variant
|Price
|First Sale Date and Availability
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 18,999
First sale date: August 4, 2026 at 12PM (IST)
Available via: OnePlus India Online Store | Amazon
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,999
OnePlus N6x: Specifications
The OnePlus N6x measures 166.38mm in length, 78.13mm in width, and 8.65mm in thickness. It weighs 214 grams. The handset features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 900 nits of peak brightness, 254 ppi pixel density, a 19:6:9 aspect ratio, vivid and natural screen colour modes, and more.
The wait is *almost* over! #OnePlusN6x— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 31, 2026
Get yours: https://t.co/vxFOKfyrc3 pic.twitter.com/oLHn2Os5yh
It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. OnePlus claims that the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB, and storage can be stretched up to 2TB using a memory card.
For thermal management, the N6x features a 5,300 square mm vapour chamber cooling solution with 13,280 square mm of heat dissipation area.
The device boasts a single 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a CMOS sensor, autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom capabilities. It features a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Notably, the phone can record up to 1080p videos at 30fps using both the front and rear cameras.
The device packs a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging, as well as bypass charging.
OnePlus claims that the N6x will have system smoothness of 48 months for the 128GB storage variant and 36 months for the 64GB model.
It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification to protect the handset from accidental drops.
The phone runs on OnePlus' native operating system (OS) OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.8-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|4GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP (main)
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charing capacity
|15W (wired) | 5W wired reverse | bypass charging
|Operating system (OS)
|OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16