OnePlus N6 Set To Launch In India On June 30, Could Rival Realme, Redmi, Motorola, And Others Under Rs 20,000
OnePlus has confirmed the N6 will launch in India on June 30, at 12 noon. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of N6, its first N series smartphone in India. The device will go on sale on June 30 at 12 noon and will be available exclusively via Amazon India, where a dedicated microsite is already live. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000, which would make it the most affordable OnePlus handset released in the country to date, undercutting even the current entry point, the Nord CE6 Lite, which sells at Rs 22,999.
OnePlus N6: Design and Colours
While full specifications are yet to be disclosed, OnePlus has released official teasers revealing the N6's design. The handset features a flat back with rounded corners and a clean aesthetic in keeping with the brand's recent design language. The camera module sits in the top-left corner, comprising two large circular lens rings stacked vertically alongside a pill-shaped flash unit. The OnePlus logo is centred on the rear panel.
Meet the all-new #OnePlusN6— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 15, 2026
Our all-new smartphone lineup designed for India’s young and neo generation with a New, Neo, Never Off philosophy.
Get notified: https://t.co/epVDSKIr94 pic.twitter.com/FGhGSTug8y
The front of the device offers thin bezels and a punch-hole camera cutout, lending the N6 a premium appearance despite its budget positioning. The phone will be available in two colour options — a soft mint green and a dark grey.
A sub Rs 20,000 phone
The sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone segment in India is among the most competitive in the market, with established players including Redmi, Realme, POCO, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Tecno, and Lava all competing for consumer attention at this price point. OnePlus will need to offer a compelling package to stand out.
The broader context is also worth noting. Smartphone prices across the industry have risen in recent months, with manufacturers citing a global memory crisis driven by surging data centre demand. Against that backdrop, a OnePlus device under Rs 20,000 carries added significance — a point highlighted by OnePlus and Nothing co-founder Carl Pei, who has warned that handset prices are likely to climb further in the years ahead.
OxygenOS as a Key Differentiator
With hardware specifications still under wraps, one of the N6's most anticipated attributes is its software experience. OnePlus's OxygenOS is widely regarded as one of the cleanest and most fluid Android interfaces available, and if the company brings that same level of polish to a sub-Rs 20,000 device, it could prove to be a meaningful differentiator in a segment where software support and performance consistency are increasingly valued by consumers.