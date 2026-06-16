ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus N6 Set To Launch In India On June 30, Could Rival Realme, Redmi, Motorola, And Others Under Rs 20,000

Hyderabad: OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of N6, its first N series smartphone in India. The device will go on sale on June 30 at 12 noon and will be available exclusively via Amazon India, where a dedicated microsite is already live. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000, which would make it the most affordable OnePlus handset released in the country to date, undercutting even the current entry point, the Nord CE6 Lite, which sells at Rs 22,999.

OnePlus N6: Design and Colours

While full specifications are yet to be disclosed, OnePlus has released official teasers revealing the N6's design. The handset features a flat back with rounded corners and a clean aesthetic in keeping with the brand's recent design language. The camera module sits in the top-left corner, comprising two large circular lens rings stacked vertically alongside a pill-shaped flash unit. The OnePlus logo is centred on the rear panel.

The front of the device offers thin bezels and a punch-hole camera cutout, lending the N6 a premium appearance despite its budget positioning. The phone will be available in two colour options — a soft mint green and a dark grey.