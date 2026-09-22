OnePlus Launches N6 Lite 4G In India At Rs 16,999 With 7,000mAh Battery, HD+ LCD Display, Unisoc T7250 SoC
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G comes with a single RAM and storage configuration. It is available in two colours: Midnight Hype and Neo Green.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has expanded it recently introduced N6 lineup by launching the N6 Lite 4G in India. The handset features an HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging. It runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
The N6 Lite 4G joins the likes of other N6 smartphones in the lineup, including the OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x.
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G: Price and availability
The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G comes only in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It is offered in Neo Green and Midnight Hype colours.
The device is available for purchase via OnePlus' official website and Amazon. As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of up to 750 on select banks. Moreover, the company offers a No Cost EMI plan of Rs 5,666 per month for select banks.
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 16,999
|Neo Green | Midnight Hype
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G: Specifications
The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G measures 166.4 x 78.2 x 8.9mm in dimensions and weighs 215 grams. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1570 x 720 pixels) LCD with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and more.
It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB. The phone has a heat dissipation area of 13700 mm² and is claimed to offer system fluency for 36 months.
It boasts a 13MP OmniVision OV13B10 rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. At the front, the device has a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
The phone runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|Unisoc T7250
|RAM and storage
|4GB + 64GB
|Rear camera
|13MP OmniVision OV13B10
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|15W (wired) | 5W reverse (wired)
|IP rating
|IP64
|Operating System (OS)
|OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16