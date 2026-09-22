ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Launches N6 Lite 4G In India At Rs 16,999 With 7,000mAh Battery, HD+ LCD Display, Unisoc T7250 SoC

Hyderabad: OnePlus has expanded it recently introduced N6 lineup by launching the N6 Lite 4G in India. The handset features an HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging. It runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

The N6 Lite 4G joins the likes of other N6 smartphones in the lineup, including the OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G: Price and availability

The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G comes only in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It is offered in Neo Green and Midnight Hype colours.

The device is available for purchase via OnePlus' official website and Amazon. As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of up to 750 on select banks. Moreover, the company offers a No Cost EMI plan of Rs 5,666 per month for select banks.