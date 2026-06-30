ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus N6, Its Most Affordable Smartphone Lineup, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: OnePlus has introduced its most affordable offering in the lineup by launching the N6 in India. The handset features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera module, and a massive 8,000mAh battery. It runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

The device also includes a dust and water ingress rating and military-grade certification for overall protection from physical damage.

OnePlus N6: Price, availability, offers

The OnePlus N6 comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 24,999. It comes in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colourways.