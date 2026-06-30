OnePlus N6, Its Most Affordable Smartphone Lineup, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
OnePlus N6 is the Chinese smartphone maker's most affordable lineup in India, featuring a 120Hz display, a MediaTek processor, a massive 8,000mAh battery, and more.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has introduced its most affordable offering in the lineup by launching the N6 in India. The handset features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera module, and a massive 8,000mAh battery. It runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
The device also includes a dust and water ingress rating and military-grade certification for overall protection from physical damage.
OnePlus N6: Price, availability, offers
The OnePlus N6 comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 24,999. It comes in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colourways.
The new phone will go on sale on July 4, 2026, at 12 AM IST, via OnePlus' official website and Amazon.
Your day isn’t slowing down. Neither are we.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 30, 2026
Here’s the all-new #OnePlusN6
Get notified: https://t.co/epVDSKIr94 pic.twitter.com/0W7RepN9ki
As part of launch offers, OnePlus provides an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and an additional discount of Rs 1,000 as well. This brings down the prices of the handset to Rs 19,999 for the 4GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 6GB model.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|Colours
|Availability and First Sale Date
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
|Rs 19,999
|Fresh Mint | Midnight Green
Available on: July 4, 2026, at 12 AM (IST)
First Sale on: July 4, 2026
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 24,999
|Rs 21,999
(This is a developing article.)