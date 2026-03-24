OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Resigns Amid Oppo Group Restructuring: Report
ET's report mentions that OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has stepped down from his role, with his notice period ending March 31.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus India Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robin Liu has stepped down from the company and is serving his last days. According to The Economic Times’ (ET) report, its sources highlighted that Liu’s resignation takes place amid an ongoing restructuring of OnePlus’ business in the global markets.
The report mentions that the news of Liu’s resignation has been confirmed by a OnePlus spokesperson, who said that operations in India will continue as usual with local strategies in place.
According to the report, OnePlus’ spokesperson said, “We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured.”
ET’s report states that Liu is currently serving his notice period in the company, while OnePlus is trying to retain him. It also noted that Liu has already moved back to China and his last day of work is March 31, 2026.
An industry executive, who provided their statement to the ET, confirming Liu’s exit from OnePlus, said, "It is a significant blow to the company. Liu took on the role as CEO when OnePlus was on the verge of exiting the Indian market amidst tiffs with retailers. The way he managed the turnaround and led the brand's recovery has earned him industry-wide appreciation."
The ET’s report mentioned that Liu was asked to report to Realme’s (Oppo’s sister company) CEO Sky Li, who was elevated within the Oppo group. Li looked after the overall sub-brand operations. The report states that earlier, Liu and Li were considered equals managing two sub-brands.
Liu’s resignation comes amid Oppo Group’s restructuring of its global business to combine resources and fasten product development to save costs, optimise operations, and stay competitive. The report highlights that this move has been done by the Oppo Group at a challenging time, when the industry faces surging costs, constrained supplies of components and sharp price hikes.
According to ET’s report, OnePlus India plans to turn back to an online-dominant sales model to cut costs on spending and maintain profit margins. It says that the Chinese brand has been consistently losing its market share to Vivo and Samsung in the premium segment. The market share fell from 3.9 per cent to 2.4 per cent in 2024, which is a 38.8 per cent decline, the sharpest any brand fell in 2025, states the report.
Robin Liu's Tenure at OnePlus
Liu has had a lengthy association with OnePlus. He joined the company in August 2018 as Global Sales and Supply Chain Director, before relocating to Bengaluru in July 2020 to serve as Head of Sales in India. He was appointed CEO of OnePlus North America in January 2022, then returned to India in July 2024 to take on the role of India CEO — a position he held for nearly two years before his resignation.