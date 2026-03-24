ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Resigns Amid Oppo Group Restructuring: Report

Hyderabad: OnePlus India Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robin Liu has stepped down from the company and is serving his last days. According to The Economic Times’ (ET) report, its sources highlighted that Liu’s resignation takes place amid an ongoing restructuring of OnePlus’ business in the global markets.

The report mentions that the news of Liu’s resignation has been confirmed by a OnePlus spokesperson, who said that operations in India will continue as usual with local strategies in place.

According to the report, OnePlus’ spokesperson said, “We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured.”

ET’s report states that Liu is currently serving his notice period in the company, while OnePlus is trying to retain him. It also noted that Liu has already moved back to China and his last day of work is March 31, 2026.

An industry executive, who provided their statement to the ET, confirming Liu’s exit from OnePlus, said, "It is a significant blow to the company. Liu took on the role as CEO when OnePlus was on the verge of exiting the Indian market amidst tiffs with retailers. The way he managed the turnaround and led the brand's recovery has earned him industry-wide appreciation."