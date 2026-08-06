ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Phones Go Out Of Stock In US, Canada And Mexico After Market Exit

Hyderabad: OnePlus smartphones have gone out of stock on the company's official websites in the United States (US), Canada and Mexico. This comes weeks after OnePlus announced it would exit the US and European smartphone markets. According to PhoneArena, devices including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 can no longer be bought through OnePlus' official online stores in these regions.

The change follows OnePlus' confirmation last month that it would stop launching new products in these markets. Existing stock had remained on sale after that announcement, but the latest update suggests supplies have now run out.

As per the PhoneArena's report, the OnePlus 15 product page now shows a "Notify Me" button instead of buying options, with no storage or colour choices listed. Similar shortages have been reported on OnePlus' Canada and Mexico websites.

The report added that only a few accessories remained on sale at the time, including the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, some phone cases and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. Most phones, tablets and wearables were unavailable.

What this means for existing users?

The stock shortage does not affect customer support for people who already own OnePlus devices in these regions. OnePlus has said eligible devices will continue getting promised software updates and after-sales support, the report noted.

However, the company plans to shut down its OnePlus Community platform on August 16. Devices that support Android 17 are also expected to move from OxygenOS to ColorOS, though OnePlus has not shared an official list of which models will make the switch.

European customers will be able to get after-sales service through Oppo service centres, while users in the US can continue using OnePlus' existing support channels, the report added.