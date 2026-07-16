OnePlus Confirms To Stay In India, Replacing OxygenOS With ColorOS
OnePlus confirms it is staying in India, even as OxygenOS gives way to OPPO's ColorOS 17, signalling closer ties between the two brands.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has confirmed that it is not leaving the Indian market, but the company's software is set for a big change. Eligible OnePlus phones will soon get the option to switch to OPPO's ColorOS 17, which could mark the end of OxygenOS as its own separate system.
In a message to the OnePlus community, company Vice President Ford confirmed that eligible OnePlus devices globally will have the option to voluntarily upgrade to ColorOS 17 once it is officially released.
Why this matters?
OxygenOS has always been a key part of what made OnePlus phones special. It was known for being light, simple and close to basic Android, which helped OnePlus stand out from its sister brand OPPO. But over the past few years, OnePlus and OPPO have worked more closely together on both hardware and software, so the gap between the two brands has slowly shrunk.
OnePlus said switching to ColorOS will help the company build software faster, release updates sooner, and improve quality by sharing engineering resources with OPPO. The company has not officially said OxygenOS is ending. But offering ColorOS directly to OnePlus users is the strongest sign yet that the two systems are merging.
OnePlus and OPPO are working even closer
This software change is part of a bigger plan to bring OnePlus and OPPO closer together. OnePlus said users can now visit more than 600 service centres across India through a shared network with OPPO. This means the two brands are now sharing not just software, but customer support as well.
The update comes after recent rumours about OnePlus possibly stepping back from India. Ford said India remains one of the most important markets for OnePlus and that the company's promise to its users, partners and community has not changed. He added that OnePlus's actions speak louder than rumours.
The company confirmed users will keep getting product support, software updates, warranty cover, and after-sales help, as before.
However, OnePlus has decided to leave two other markets, Europe and the US, calling it a hard decision. Customers there will still get security updates, warranty support and after-sales service.
Official Announcement: OnePlus service network in India has expanded.— OnePlus Support India (@onepluscareIN) June 9, 2026
Access reliable support at over 600 authorised OPPO service centres nationwide, all adhering to stringent OnePlus standards.
Trained technicians. Genuine parts. Reliable support.
Find your nearest centre:… pic.twitter.com/G2Pb2z5hXz
A new phone is coming soon
OnePlus also confirmed that a new phone, the OnePlus N6x, will launch soon. Full details and pricing haven't been shared yet, but the company said this phone is meant to make OnePlus more affordable and accessible. It also said it has launched four phones in recent months, including the OnePlus N6, which has been well received in India.
What this means going forward?
OnePlus's message makes one thing clear: the company is not leaving India. It is promising new phones, continued investment and stronger after-sales support. But the brand is clearly becoming more closely tied to OPPO, and the line between the two companies is getting harder to see.