ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Confirms To Stay In India, Replacing OxygenOS With ColorOS

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Hyderabad: OnePlus has confirmed that it is not leaving the Indian market, but the company's software is set for a big change. Eligible OnePlus phones will soon get the option to switch to OPPO's ColorOS 17, which could mark the end of OxygenOS as its own separate system. In a message to the OnePlus community, company Vice President Ford confirmed that eligible OnePlus devices globally will have the option to voluntarily upgrade to ColorOS 17 once it is officially released. Screenshot of Ford's message in OnePlus Community (Image Credit: OnePlus Community) Why this matters? OxygenOS has always been a key part of what made OnePlus phones special. It was known for being light, simple and close to basic Android, which helped OnePlus stand out from its sister brand OPPO. But over the past few years, OnePlus and OPPO have worked more closely together on both hardware and software, so the gap between the two brands has slowly shrunk. OnePlus said switching to ColorOS will help the company build software faster, release updates sooner, and improve quality by sharing engineering resources with OPPO. The company has not officially said OxygenOS is ending. But offering ColorOS directly to OnePlus users is the strongest sign yet that the two systems are merging. Screenshot of Ford's message in OnePlus Community (Image Credit: OnePlus Community)