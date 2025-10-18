OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 Rollout In India: New Interface, AI Features, And Apple Watch Support
The OxygenOS 16 will be rolled out in three different phases, the first one starting from November 2025.
Hyderabad: OnePlus has announced the release of OxygenOS 16 for select smartphones in India. Based on Android 16, the company has confirmed that the rollout will occur in three phases. The first phase will begin from November 2025, the second phase will start from December 2025, and the third phase will run from January 2026 and end in March 2026.
With OxygenOS 16, the company introduces AI-powered features, Google Gemini integration, and even Apple Watch support for its devices.
OxygenOS 16 release timeline
Here’s the tentative release schedule of the OxygenOS 16 for OnePlus devices:
|Timeline
|Models
|November 2025 (Phase 1)
|OnePlus 13
|OnePlus 13R
|OnePlus Open
|OnePlus 12
|OnePlus 12R
|OnePlus Pad 2
|OnePlus Pad 3
|December 2025 (Phase 2)
|OnePlus 11 5G
|OnePlus 11R 5G
|OnePlus Nord 5
|OnePlus Nord CE5
|OnePlus Nord 4
|OnePlus Nord 3 5G
|January-March 2026 (Phase 3)
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|OnePlus Nord CE4
|OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G
|OnePlus Pad
|OnePlus Pad Lite
Plus Mind
One of the most highlighted features of the OxygenOS 16 is the Plus Mind. It is a new system in the OS that organises the content a user sees on their screen and stores it in one place called “Mind Space”.
Here are the key highlights of this feature:
- A user can access this feature with a three-finger swipe or the dedicated Plus Key.
- The Plus Mind feature automatically reads dates or event details from posters or messages and suggests calendar entries.
- Users can customise the Plus Key and link it to shortcuts like camera, torch, voice recorder or sound modes.
- The feature also includes tools like long screenshot and auto note suggestion.
Google Gemini integration
The OxygenOS 16 integrates Google Gemini AI, which uses data stored in the Mind Space to deliver context-aware suggestions. For instance, if a user has saved a home decor image or design, they can ask Gemini to “suggest a living room setup”. Gemini will automatically suggest a living room setup similar to the one saved. This indicates that the new software update will not only make the user’s phone smart but also turn it into an intuitive assistant.
Apple Watch support
OxygenOS 16 focuses on a clean and modern look, fluid animations, and improved performance. Alongside this, the new software update will now support pairing of the Apple Watch. This will provide OnePlus users with a cross-ecosystem connectivity experience. The upcoming OnePlus 15 Series will come pre-installed with this support.
OxygenOS 16 Features
|Features
|What's New
|Key Points (in Simple Language)
|Fluid Animations
|Parallel Processing 2.0
|App transitions, gestures, and system movements are now smoother than before. One animation can start before another finishes, making the overall UI feel faster and more natural.
|Resizable Icons
|Customizable Home Screen
|Users can now adjust the size of app icons and folders. Tablet users can run up to five apps simultaneously in Open Canvas, three in Split View, and two in Floating Window.
|Lock Screen Widgets, Wallpapers & Themes
|Flux Theme 2.0
|Widgets can now be added to the lock screen—stacked vertically or horizontally. Motion photo and video wallpapers add depth effects to interactions. Full-screen AOD (Always-On Display) is also available.
|Fluid Cloud
|Real-time Alerts & Live Updates
|Live updates—such as Spotify, sports scores, or food delivery—will now appear on the lock screen. New Gaussian blur, rounded corners, and a translucent interface are introduced in Quick Settings and the app drawer. The Clock and Calculator apps have also been redesigned.
|Plus Mind (AI Hub)
|Smart Content Space
|Plus Mind is no longer just for screenshot storage—it now supports image sharing, voice note recording (up to 1 minute), long screenshot capture, and saving articles or documents.