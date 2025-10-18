ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 Rollout In India: New Interface, AI Features, And Apple Watch Support

OxygenOS 16 will introduce AI-powered features, Google Gemini integration, and even Apple Watch support for its devices. ( Image Credit: OnePlus )

Hyderabad: OnePlus has announced the release of OxygenOS 16 for select smartphones in India. Based on Android 16, the company has confirmed that the rollout will occur in three phases. The first phase will begin from November 2025, the second phase will start from December 2025, and the third phase will run from January 2026 and end in March 2026. With OxygenOS 16, the company introduces AI-powered features, Google Gemini integration, and even Apple Watch support for its devices. OxygenOS 16 release timeline Here’s the tentative release schedule of the OxygenOS 16 for OnePlus devices: Timeline Models November 2025 (Phase 1) OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13R OnePlus Open OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R OnePlus Pad 2 OnePlus Pad 3 December 2025 (Phase 2) OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus 11R 5G OnePlus Nord 5 OnePlus Nord CE5 OnePlus Nord 4 OnePlus Nord 3 5G January-March 2026 (Phase 3) OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus Nord CE4 OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G OnePlus Pad OnePlus Pad Lite Plus Mind