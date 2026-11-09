ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Shares ColorOS 17 Rollout Plan For November, Starting With OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 15 was the first phone in the company's lineup to receive the ColorOS 17 update. ( Image Credit: OnePlus Community )

Hyderabad: OnePlus has shared its November rollout plan for ColorOS 17, its new software based on Android 17. The OnePlus 13R has already received the update, and five more devices will follow before the end of the month. The plan was posted on the OnePlus community forum on November 5, 2026.

With ColorOS 17, OnePlus officially begins its transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS . Not every device runs the new version yet. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 15 is the first smartphone in the company's lineup to receive the stable ColorOS 17 update, and now it's the turn of older models.

ColorOS 17 update schedule

According to the community post, the dates and timing of the ColorOS 17 update may vary depending on the region and device model. Updates will be released in phases, so that the software experience remains smooth and reliable. This means that not everyone will get the update on the same day, even on the same phone.

OnePlus has listed the planned dates for the ColorOS 17 update on each device. Here's the rollout plan:

Device Rollout Date OnePlus 13R November 5 OnePlus 12 November 17 OnePlus Pad 3 November 18 OnePlus Open November 24 OnePlus Nord 6 | Nord CE 6 November 26

The OnePlus 13R got the update on November 5, 2026. If owners of this device do not see the update, they may need to wait a few more days. This is because the update may be coming in stages.

The OnePlus 12 is the next in line, followed by the OnePlus Pad 3 a day later. The OnePlus Open — the company's first-ever foldable smartphone — will get the update on November 24. The mid-range Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 are due on November 26.

In the post, the company has thanked users for their patience and support around the ColorOS 17 update.