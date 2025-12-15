OnePlus 15R Set To Launch On December 17: Everything We Know So Far
The OnePlus 15R will be the world's first phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 15R in India on December 17, 2025. The handset will debut alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet. For the past few weeks, the Chinese phone maker has been teasing key features of both devices.
The OnePlus 15R will pack the largest battery ever found on a OnePlus phone to date. From battery to chipset, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming OnePlus 15R.
OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications
Similar to the OnePlus 15, the OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be the world's first phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It will run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The upcoming device is expected to feature IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.
According to reports, the OnePlus 15R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was recently launched in China. If true, the phone will feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
The OnePlus 15R is expected to sport a redesigned camera island similar to the OnePlus 15. The upcoming handset will boast a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It is confirmed to record 4K videos at 120 frames per second (fps), a functionality previously limited to flagship phones.
OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will house a 7,400mAh battery, slightly larger than the OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. The company states that the 15R 's battery is designed for extended use and will remain at least 80 per cent of its capacity even after four years. The battery will support 80W fast wired charging.
|OnePlus 15R: Confirmed Specifications
|Features
|Details
|Display
|165Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
|Battery
|7,400mAh
|IP rating
|IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K
|Operating system (OS)
|OxygenOS 16
|AI functionality
|Plus Mind
|Camera recording
|4K video recording at 120fps
OnePlus 15R: Expected price
The OnePlus 15R is expected to be priced at around Rs 45,000 in India. Both the 15R and Pad Go 2 will be available on OnePlus’ official website and Amazon for purchase after their official launch.