OnePlus 15R Set To Launch On December 17: Everything We Know So Far

Hyderabad: OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 15R in India on December 17, 2025. The handset will debut alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet. For the past few weeks, the Chinese phone maker has been teasing key features of both devices.

The OnePlus 15R will pack the largest battery ever found on a OnePlus phone to date. From battery to chipset, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications

Similar to the OnePlus 15, the OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be the world's first phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It will run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The upcoming device is expected to feature IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

According to reports, the OnePlus 15R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was recently launched in China. If true, the phone will feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.