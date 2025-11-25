ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus 15R Official Launch Date Confirmed, May Be Introduced Alongside Pad Go 2

According to OnePlus’ official website, the 15R will carry IP66/68/69/69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It will run on the OxygenOS 16 operating system (OS). The upcoming handset will be available in Green and Black colours, although the company has yet to officially reveal the colour names.

Hyderabad: OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 15R in India. The latest addition to the OnePlus 15 Series will be introduced in the country on December 17, 2025. It will be made available for sale in India via the company’s official website and Amazon. According to several reports, the upcoming smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm’s new chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is slated to be launched on November 26, 2025, in China. The new handset is also expected to feature dual rear cameras.

Meanwhile, OnePlus’ official website also showcases a live website for the Pad Go 2 tablet, which will arrive soon in India. According to the website, it will be “Available in Shadow Black 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant”. Apart from this colour, the device will also be offered in a Lavender shade, which will be officially named. The upcoming device will boast a single rear camera and come with 5G functionality for better connectivity for the user. It will also support a stylus, called Stylo, for writing, drawing, and other precision input tasks.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is expected to be launched along with the OnePlus 15R in India.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 (Image Credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 15R is expected to be the global version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which will be unveiled in China soon. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which is scheduled to launch tomorrow, November 26, 2025, in China.

Apart from this, the upcoming 15R in China will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It is expected to sport up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.