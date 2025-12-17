ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus 15R Launches In India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip And Loads Of Gaming Features

Hyderabad: OnePlus has announced the launch of the OnePlus 15R in India and globally, introducing an affordable version of the flagship OnePlus 15 smartphone. The device comes loaded with lots of game-centric features and shares a bunch of similarities with the premium device, including the design philosophy that includes more rounded corners and a smaller camera bump.

The OnePlus 15R is now available for pre-order in India, with the base variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at ₹47,999 effectively reducible to ₹44,999 via a ₹3,000 bank discount on Axis Bank or HDFC Bank cards, while the higher 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is listed at ₹52,999, dropping to ₹47,999 with the same card offer; pre-orders kicked off today from 8:30 PM onwards, including a complimentary pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for early buyers, ahead of the open sale commencing on December 22, 2025, at 12 PM.

OnePlus 15R arrives in three colour options in India (Image Credits: OnePlus)

Just like the OnePlus 15, the new OnePlus 15R also features an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor and the same IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. However, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the new device draws power from a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The brand says that the new chipset has been optimised by Qualcomm for the OnePlus 15R, bringing 36 per cent improvement in CPU performance, 11 per cent improvement in GPU performance, and 46 per cent improvement in AI performance over the predecessor.

The chipset is paired to LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The OnePlus 15R sports a 43,940 square mm, 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling System, which includes an aerogel cooling layer and a 3D vapour chamber.

The device claims to sport a UAV-grade Gyroscope, which can hit the industry's highest above and below 4,000 DPS for a better aiming experience while gaming. The brand even brought Jonathan Gaming on stage to let him talk about the phone's "improved" gyro. He also explained the benefits of using the gyroscope for shooting games, as it lets him play BGMI with only two thumbs.