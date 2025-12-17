OnePlus 15R Launches In India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip And Loads Of Gaming Features
The OnePlus 15R features a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 7,400 mAh battery, and a 165 Hz display.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST|
Updated : December 17, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus has announced the launch of the OnePlus 15R in India and globally, introducing an affordable version of the flagship OnePlus 15 smartphone. The device comes loaded with lots of game-centric features and shares a bunch of similarities with the premium device, including the design philosophy that includes more rounded corners and a smaller camera bump.
The OnePlus 15R is now available for pre-order in India, with the base variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at ₹47,999 effectively reducible to ₹44,999 via a ₹3,000 bank discount on Axis Bank or HDFC Bank cards, while the higher 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is listed at ₹52,999, dropping to ₹47,999 with the same card offer; pre-orders kicked off today from 8:30 PM onwards, including a complimentary pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for early buyers, ahead of the open sale commencing on December 22, 2025, at 12 PM.
Just like the OnePlus 15, the new OnePlus 15R also features an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor and the same IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. However, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the new device draws power from a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The brand says that the new chipset has been optimised by Qualcomm for the OnePlus 15R, bringing 36 per cent improvement in CPU performance, 11 per cent improvement in GPU performance, and 46 per cent improvement in AI performance over the predecessor.
The chipset is paired to LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The OnePlus 15R sports a 43,940 square mm, 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling System, which includes an aerogel cooling layer and a 3D vapour chamber.
The device claims to sport a UAV-grade Gyroscope, which can hit the industry's highest above and below 4,000 DPS for a better aiming experience while gaming. The brand even brought Jonathan Gaming on stage to let him talk about the phone's "improved" gyro. He also explained the benefits of using the gyroscope for shooting games, as it lets him play BGMI with only two thumbs.
The OnePlus 15R sports a 165Hz display, bringing a higher refresh rate for gamers. The device also sports a dedicated Touch Response Chip, enabling the industry's highest Instant Touch Sampling Rate of 3200 Hz. The display supports 1800 nits HBM brightness and can go down to 1 nit with Reduce White Point. The OnePlus 15R also sports a Wi-Fi chip for better connectivity and a better gaming experience.
The OnePlus 15R is backed by a 7,400 mAh battery, which is the biggest battery ever in a OnePlus smartphone. The device supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which claims to provide a 50 per cent charge in just 23 minutes. The smartphone also supports Bypass Charging to allow a heatless experience while gaming.
The device runs OxygenOS 16, which includes several new features, such as more personalisation options for the Home Screen and Lock Screen. It even allows users to set motion photos as a dynamic lock screen. The OnePlus 15R also includes AI-powered photography and editing features, such as AI Recompose, AI Eraser, AI Perfect Shot, AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Portrait Glow. Other AI features include AI PlayLab and Gemini-powered Plus Mind. OnePlus 15R also allows users to share Motion Photo on Instagram.
The OnePlus 15R sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS (same as the OnePlus 15) and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. The phone includes a 32MP selfie camera. The device also supports Detail Max Engine from the flagship OnePlus 15 device to boost the clarity of the captured images. The OnePlus 15R can shoot 4K videos at up to 120 frames per second for cinematic slow motions.
The OnePlus 15R arrives in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colour options alongside an India-exclusive Electric Violet colour model, which uses fibreglass.
OnePlus Pad Go 2
At the same launch event, OnePlus also introduced the OnePlus Pad Go 2, a budget-friendly 5G-supported tablet that sports a 10,050 mAh battery. It features a 12.1-inch display with support for 2.8K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, and 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour saturation. The tablet arrives in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black colours.