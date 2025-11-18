OnePlus 15R Confirmed To Launch In India Soon: Teaser Reveals Colours And Camera Module

ETV Bharat / technology

The OnePlus 15R will arrive with flagship-level specifications and features, without costing a premium—just like every other OnePlus phone with the 'R' moniker.

November 18, 2025

Hyderabad: OnePlus has confirmed the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 15R smartphone in India. The company has created a microsite for the device on its Indian website. This comes days after the debut of the OnePlus 15 in the country. It is expected that the upcoming handset might be based on the OnePlus Ace 6, which is exclusively available in China.

The OnePlus 15R microsite carries the tagline “Power On. Limits Off”, with “OnePlus 15R | Coming Soon” written below. The teaser image shows that the new OnePlus 15R will be offered in two different shades, likely in Metallic Black and Metallic Olive Green. It appears that the handset would have a dual-camera setup at the back, aligned vertically inside a square camera island, similar to the OnePlus 15. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the frame, while the left side seems to feature the Plus Key.

Along with this, the microsite also showcases that the upcoming device will run the OxygenOS 16 operating system (OS). The OS features a plethora of AI features, which include Mind Space in Google Gemini, Plus Mind, AI Writer, AI Scan, AI VoiceScribe, AI-assisted photo editing features, and more.

OnePlus has yet to reveal the specifications and other features of the upcoming device. The device could share most of its hardware with the OnePlus Ace 6. The soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 15R could feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a flagship-level Snapdragon processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The upcoming handset could boast a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the device could sport a 16MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 15R could feature a 7,300mAh battery, similar to the OnePlus Ace 6 and the recently launched OnePlus 15.

