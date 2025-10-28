ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The OnePlus 15 has an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. ( Image Credit: OnePlus )

The OnePlus 15 comes in five RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs CNY 3,999 (around Rs 50,000), the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 4,299 (around Rs 53,000), the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,599 (around Rs 57,000) and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs CNY 4,899 (around Rs 60,000). The 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,399 (around Rs 67,000). It will be available in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour options. The OnePlus 15 will go on sale in China on October 28 via the company's online website.

Hyderabad: OnePlus launched the OnePlus 15 smartphone in China. It features a 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,300mAh battery with 120W charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It will be available in three colours in China and features a redesigned square rear camera unit.

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

It is powered by an octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Anderno 840 GPU. The chipset is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

It features a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 50MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 50MP telephoto camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera setup is capable of capturing videos up to 8K resolution at 30 fps.

It packs a 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

In addition to this, the OnePlus 15 includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a hall sensor, a laser focus sensor, a spectrum sensor, and an IR blaster.

It also gets an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS connectivity. The handset has an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.