OnePlus 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 165Hz Display, 7,300mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

The OnePlus 15 comes in three colour options: Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, and Infinite Black.

OnePlus 15 launched in India. (Image Credit: OnePlus)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST

Hyderabad: OnePlus has launched the flagship smartphone, OnePlus 15, in India and global markets. It is the country’s first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The handset comes with a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. The device runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. It has an IP68 + IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 15: Price, availability, offers

The OnePlus 15 comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 72,999, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 79,999. It is offered in three colour options: Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, and Infinite Black.

