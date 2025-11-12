OnePlus 15 Price Leaked Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch: Where To Watch The Launch Event, Expected Specifications
The pricing for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 15 was leaked on Reliance Digital’s e-commerce website.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: OnePlus will launch its latest flagship handset, the OnePlus 15, tomorrow, November 13, 2025, in India and global markets. The phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is claimed to be the country’s first device featuring this SoC. Ahead of the official launch, several details regarding the pricing of the OnePlus 15 have surfaced online.
According to an X post shared by Beebom, a tech website, a listing of the upcoming handset was spotted on Reliance Digital’s e-commerce website. It showcased the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 15, priced at Rs 72,999. The listed model was shown in an Ultra Violet colour option.
Although the webpage has since been taken down, several listings of the upcoming device, originally from the e-commerce website, are still visible online.
If this pricing turns out to be true, then the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant might cost Rs 79,999. This would make the OnePlus 15 the most expensive non-foldable handset from the Chinese phone maker in India.
It is worth noting that OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model for Rs 76,999.
OnePlus 15: Where to watch the launch event
The Chinese phone maker will launch the OnePlus 15 at 7:00 PM IST. It will be live-streamed via OnePlus’ official YouTube channel. The link for the launch event is mentioned below.
OnePlus 15: Expected Specifications
Here’s the list of expected specifications for the upcoming OnePlus 15:
|Specifications
|Details
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|Display
|6.78-inch 1.6K LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate
|RAM and storage
|Up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage
|OS and AI features
|Based on Oxygen OS 16, equipped with many special AI features
|Camera Setup
|50MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (3.5x optical zoom); DetailMax image engine (no Hasselblad camera system this time)
|Battery & Charging
|7,300mAh Silicon Carbon battery, 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging support