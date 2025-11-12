ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus 15 Price Leaked Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch: Where To Watch The Launch Event, Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 15 will be launched in India as well as globally on November 13. ( Image Credit: OnePlus )

Hyderabad: OnePlus will launch its latest flagship handset, the OnePlus 15, tomorrow, November 13, 2025, in India and global markets. The phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is claimed to be the country’s first device featuring this SoC. Ahead of the official launch, several details regarding the pricing of the OnePlus 15 have surfaced online.

According to an X post shared by Beebom, a tech website, a listing of the upcoming handset was spotted on Reliance Digital’s e-commerce website. It showcased the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 15, priced at Rs 72,999. The listed model was shown in an Ultra Violet colour option.

Although the webpage has since been taken down, several listings of the upcoming device, originally from the e-commerce website, are still visible online.

If this pricing turns out to be true, then the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant might cost Rs 79,999. This would make the OnePlus 15 the most expensive non-foldable handset from the Chinese phone maker in India.

It is worth noting that OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model for Rs 76,999.