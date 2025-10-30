OnePlus 15 Officially Announces Launch Date For India, To Feature As Country’s First Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Phone
The upcoming OnePlus 15 will feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup and run on the latest OxygenOS 16.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker OnePlus has announced the official launch date for the upcoming OnePlus 15 in India. It will be revealed on November 13, 2025, at 7 PM IST. According to the official website, the upcoming handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, run on the latest OxygenOS 16, and boast a 50MP triple rear camera setup.
It is worth noting that the India launch date has been announced just a few days after the OnePlus 15 made its debut in China on October 27, 2025.
The new handset will be available in three different colours. Upon launch, it will go on sale via the company’s official website and Amazon.
Stay tuned: https://t.co/WfFwzaDgTt— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 29, 2025
The new identity of power.
Revealing November 13. #OnePlus15 pic.twitter.com/tvrggPQacW
OnePlus 15: Expected Specifications
The company has yet to officially reveal the details of the OnePlus 15 in India. According to the Chinese variant, it is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution third-generation BOE Flexible AMOLED display. The panel could also support a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, peak brightness of 1,800 nits, a 330Hz touch sampling rate, a pixel density of 450 ppi, 1.07 billion colours, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.
In India, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, expected to be built on a 3nm process and paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, similar to its Chinese counterpart. It could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The Indian model is confirmed to feature a 50MP triple camera setup. Based on the Chinese variant, it could include a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 50MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 50MP telephoto lens with an f/1.8 aperture. It is expected to be equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
The rear camera setup is capable of capturing up to 8K resolution videos at 30fps.
It could pack a 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support.
The new handset is expected to include a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a hall sensor, a laser focus sensor, a spectrum sensor, and an IR blaster. It could also feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
OnePlus 15: China price, colours
In China, the OnePlus 15 starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 50,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 4,299 (around Rs 53,000) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 4,599 (around Rs 57,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, CNY 4,899 (around Rs 61,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and CNY 5,399 (around Rs 67,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It comes in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour options.