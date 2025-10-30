ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus 15 Officially Announces Launch Date For India, To Feature As Country’s First Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Phone

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker OnePlus has announced the official launch date for the upcoming OnePlus 15 in India. It will be revealed on November 13, 2025, at 7 PM IST. According to the official website, the upcoming handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, run on the latest OxygenOS 16, and boast a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

It is worth noting that the India launch date has been announced just a few days after the OnePlus 15 made its debut in China on October 27, 2025.

The new handset will be available in three different colours. Upon launch, it will go on sale via the company’s official website and Amazon.

OnePlus 15: Expected Specifications

The company has yet to officially reveal the details of the OnePlus 15 in India. According to the Chinese variant, it is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution third-generation BOE Flexible AMOLED display. The panel could also support a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, peak brightness of 1,800 nits, a 330Hz touch sampling rate, a pixel density of 450 ppi, 1.07 billion colours, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.