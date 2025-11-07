ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus 15 Display, Processor, Colour, And Other Details Teased Ahead of India Launch

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 15 on November 13, in India and other global markets.

The brand confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be India’s first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The device will run OxygenOS 16 and feature a 50MP triple-rear-camera setup. Apart from these, the company has revealed a few details about performance tri-chips, refresh rate, bezels, and more for the upcoming handset.

OnePlus 15: New features teased

Performance Tri-chip: According to OnePlus’ official website and X posts, the upcoming device will be paired with a G2 WiFi chip and a Touch Response chip with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is worth noting that the G2 WiFi chip is built and developed by OnePlus.

With these components, the new handset is claimed to deliver faster upload and download speeds, even with weak Wi-Fi signals.