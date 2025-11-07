ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus 15 Display, Processor, Colour, And Other Details Teased Ahead of India Launch

The OnePlus 15 in India will feature a 165Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and more.

Chinese phone maker OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 15 on November 13, in India and other global markets.
OnePlus 15 to launch in India on November 13 (@OnePlus_IN)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 15 on November 13, in India and other global markets.

The brand confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be India’s first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The device will run OxygenOS 16 and feature a 50MP triple-rear-camera setup. Apart from these, the company has revealed a few details about performance tri-chips, refresh rate, bezels, and more for the upcoming handset.

OnePlus 15: New features teased

Performance Tri-chip: According to OnePlus’ official website and X posts, the upcoming device will be paired with a G2 WiFi chip and a Touch Response chip with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is worth noting that the G2 WiFi chip is built and developed by OnePlus.

With these components, the new handset is claimed to deliver faster upload and download speeds, even with weak Wi-Fi signals.

Touch Response chip and Refresh rate: OnePlus shared two X posts that highlight the features of the new phone. According to an X post, the OnePlus 15 is put under a “Million Swipe Challenge”, where two robotic arms continuously draw on the phone’s display, highlighting its multi-touch consistency. This highlights the significance of the Touch Response chip.

Another X post showcases the benefit of a 165Hz refresh rate on the upcoming device. In the post, it is shown that the OnePlus 15 is compared with two phones with a 120Hz refresh rate, and how they are slower in rendering and shooting at enemies while playing games.

OP gaming core: It is a chip-level technology, which is developed using more than 20,000 lines of original code. This reconstructs the delivery of gaming performance at the hardware level using the Performance Tri-chip to deliver a smooth and optimised gameplay.

Smaller bezels and an enhanced Middle frame: The upcoming handset is confirmed to feature 1.15mm bezels and “Industry-first Middle Frame with Micro-Arc Oxidation”, which is claimed to be 3.4 times tougher than aluminium and 1.3 times stronger than titanium.

Colours: It will be available in three colour options: Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, and Infinite Black.

AI compatibility: According to an X post, OxygenOS 16’s AI feature, Mind Space, will work with Google’s Gemini to offer personalised assistance to the user.

Also Read

OnePlus 10T 5G unveiled in India at starting price of Rs 49,999

TAGGED:

QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON
ONEPLUS INDIA LAUNCH
OXYGENOS 16
ONEPLUS 15

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.