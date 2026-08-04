ETV Bharat / technology

OMCs Monitor E20 Fuel Quality Regularly, Tests Conducted Up To 12 Times Per Day: Govt

Representational Image ( Image Credit: IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Seeking to allay concerns over reports of fuel contamination and adulteration, the government on Tuesday clarified that fuel quality is monitored regularly by oil marketing companies (OMCs) and that surveillance has been further intensified, while water ingress testing is now being conducted 8-12 times a day at more than 87,000 fuel retail outlets across the country. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), only two cases of chloride contamination have been detected across the country so far with fuel sales at both retail outlets suspended immediately. "Only two cases of chloride contamination have been found in the entire country till now and sales from those pumps were suspended immediately," it said. Over 2,000 fuel samples have also been tested for chloride and sulphide contamination, the ministry in a post on the social media platform X.