ETV Bharat / technology

Ola S1 X+ 5.2kWh Battery Pack With 4680 Bharat Cell Technology Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Ola Electric has expanded its electric scooter portfolio in India by launching the S1 X+ with a 5.2 kWh battery pack. The main highlight of the two-wheeler is that its battery runs on Ola’s in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology. Priced at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom), the introductory offer for the new S1 X+ will be valid until 15 April 2026. Ola claims that the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh delivers an IDC-certified range of 320 km on a single charge, positioning it among the longest-range scooters in the company’s current lineup.

Ola S1 X+ 5.2kWh: Motor, performance, and safety

The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh battery pack, which is powered by a 4680 Bharat Cell, is mated with a 14.75 bhp mid-drive electric motor, connected to an integrated motor control unit. Ola Electric claims the electric scooter can achieve a top speed of 125 kmph. In terms of safety, the S1 X+ features brake-by-wire technology alongside a front disc brake setup, making it feel more premium within the S1 X series.