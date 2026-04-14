Ola S1 X+ 5.2kWh Battery Pack With 4680 Bharat Cell Technology Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features
Ola Electric has launched the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh scooter in India, introducing its 4680 Bharat Cell technology to a more affordable, mass-market product.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ola Electric has expanded its electric scooter portfolio in India by launching the S1 X+ with a 5.2 kWh battery pack. The main highlight of the two-wheeler is that its battery runs on Ola’s in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology. Priced at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom), the introductory offer for the new S1 X+ will be valid until 15 April 2026. Ola claims that the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh delivers an IDC-certified range of 320 km on a single charge, positioning it among the longest-range scooters in the company’s current lineup.
Ola S1 X+ 5.2kWh: Motor, performance, and safety
The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh battery pack, which is powered by a 4680 Bharat Cell, is mated with a 14.75 bhp mid-drive electric motor, connected to an integrated motor control unit. Ola Electric claims the electric scooter can achieve a top speed of 125 kmph. In terms of safety, the S1 X+ features brake-by-wire technology alongside a front disc brake setup, making it feel more premium within the S1 X series.
Big launch! S1 X+ 5.2 kWh powered by our 4680 Bharat Cell. 320 km range for just ₹1,29,999 - offer ends 15th April!— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 13, 2026
Taking 4680 cells to the mass market and resetting range expectations for every Indian. While others push overpriced low-range scooters, only Ola can do this!… pic.twitter.com/EEwZObETBn
4680 Bharat Cell
The 4680 Bharat Cell technology forms a core part of the company's integrated electric vehicle ecosystem, which spans battery development, pack assembly, and vehicle manufacturing. The introduction of Ola’s in-house developed battery technology to a more affordable scooter marks a notable step in Ola Electric's goal to scale domestic battery technology across a wider range of products.
Ola S1 Gen 3 lineup is now expanded
With the addition of the new S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, Ola Electric's Gen 3 S1 electric scooter lineup now includes a broad spectrum of configurations to suit varying budgets and requirements. The latest S1 Pro+ is available with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery options, while the S1 Pro comes in 4 kWh and 3 kWh variants. Meanwhile, the S1 X series now features four battery configurations, including 2 kWh, 3 kWh, 4 kWh, and 5.2 kWh, offering buyers considerable flexibility across price points.