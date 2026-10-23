Ola Roadster Pro Vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Which Electric Bike Is Better?
Here's a quick comparison between Ola's Roadster and Ultraviolette's X47 Venom in India.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette expanded its X-47 Series by launching the X-47 Venom in India. The crossover sports motorcycle was introduced in the country on October 22, 2026. It is built on Ultraviolette's next-generation VX-100 platform, which makes the electric bike 180kg — up to 20kg lighter than the previous-generation X-47 Crossover. Other key features include an optional 11kWh battery pack, camera-based park assist, 12kW DC fast charging, and a 7-inch TFT touchscreen.
The Ultraviolette X-47 Venom starts at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a premium electric motorcycle. Ola's Roadster Pro also competes in this segment, starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Let's see how both electric bikes stack up against each other.
Price and variants
The Ola Roadster Pro is priced from Rs 1,99,999 (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants (8kWh and 16kWh). The Ultraviolette X47 Venom starts at Rs 2,65,000 (ex-showroom) and is offered in four variants, with prices going up to Rs 4.12 lakh for the top-tier trim.
The Roadster Pro comes in a single colour, while the X47 Venom is offered in four shades.
Range, battery, and performance
The Ola Roadster Pro offers 8kWh and 16kWh battery options. The entry 8kWh variant delivers a certified riding range of 316km, a top speed of 154kmph, and produces 52kW of peak power along with 105Nm of torque.
The Ultraviolette X47 Venom offers a choice between 7.5kWh and 11kWh battery packs. The base variant delivers a range of 227km, while the larger 11kWh pack pushes the IDC-certified range of up to 343km. The electric motor produces a maximum power output of 30kW and 90Nm of torque. The X47 Venom has a top speed of 155kmph.
Features and safety
The Ola Roadster Pro has a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, cruise control, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. It also gets group navigation, brake-by-wire technology, and Smart Park functionality.
The X47 Venom has a 7-inch TFT screen, internet and Bluetooth connectivity, and map navigation. In terms of safety, it comes with a dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), while the Roadster Pro has switchable ABS. Both bikes have disc brakes at the front and rear.