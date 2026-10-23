ETV Bharat / technology

Ola Roadster Pro Vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Which Electric Bike Is Better?

Ultraviolette X47 Venom ( Ultraviolette )

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette expanded its X-47 Series by launching the X-47 Venom in India. The crossover sports motorcycle was introduced in the country on October 22, 2026. It is built on Ultraviolette's next-generation VX-100 platform, which makes the electric bike 180kg — up to 20kg lighter than the previous-generation X-47 Crossover. Other key features include an optional 11kWh battery pack, camera-based park assist, 12kW DC fast charging, and a 7-inch TFT touchscreen.

The Ultraviolette X-47 Venom starts at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a premium electric motorcycle. Ola's Roadster Pro also competes in this segment, starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Let's see how both electric bikes stack up against each other.

Price and variants The Ola Roadster Pro is priced from Rs 1,99,999 (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants (8kWh and 16kWh). The Ultraviolette X47 Venom starts at Rs 2,65,000 (ex-showroom) and is offered in four variants, with prices going up to Rs 4.12 lakh for the top-tier trim. The Roadster Pro comes in a single colour, while the X47 Venom is offered in four shades. Range, battery, and performance