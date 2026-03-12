ETV Bharat / technology

Ola Introduces Champions Edition For S1 Pro+ Gen 3 And Roadster X+ In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The S1 Pro+ Gen 3 Champions Edition on the left and the Roadster X+ Champions Edition on the right. ( Image Credit: Ola Electric )

Hyderabad: Ola has launched Champions Edition for its S1 Pro+ Gen 3 and Roadster X+ electric two-wheelers in India. This special edition has been introduced to celebrate the victory of the men's Indian cricket team at the ICC T20 World Cup. It includes a unique blue colour scheme, inspired by the Indian national cricket team, serving as a visual tribute to the third win in the tournament.

The Champions Edition of the S1 Pro+ Gen 3 is based on the 5.2kWh battery pack variant, while the special edition of the Roadster X+ is built on the 9.1kWh battery pack model.

Apart from its livery, the Champions Edition retains the same feature list and mechanical components as the standard iterations of the S1 Pro Gen 3 and Roadster X+.

Ola Champions Edition: Price, availability, booking details

The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 (electric scooter) Champions Edition is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Ola Roadster X+ (electric bike) costs Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can avail an EMI starting at Rs 2,699 for the electric scooter and Rs 2,870 for the electric bike. According to the official website, the deliveries of the Champions Edition will be done within 19 to 21 days after paying the full amount via Ola’s official website. Customers can also visit the nearest dealership to purchase the special edition electric vehicles.