ETV Bharat / technology

Ola Introduces Champions Edition For S1 Pro+ Gen 3 And Roadster X+ In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 Champions Edition houses a 5.2kWh battery, while the Ola Roadster X+ Champions Edition packs a 9.1kWh battery.

Ola Introduces Champions Edition For S1 Pro+ Gen 3 And Roadster X+ In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The S1 Pro+ Gen 3 Champions Edition on the left and the Roadster X+ Champions Edition on the right. (Image Credit: Ola Electric)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 12, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Ola has launched Champions Edition for its S1 Pro+ Gen 3 and Roadster X+ electric two-wheelers in India. This special edition has been introduced to celebrate the victory of the men's Indian cricket team at the ICC T20 World Cup. It includes a unique blue colour scheme, inspired by the Indian national cricket team, serving as a visual tribute to the third win in the tournament.

The Champions Edition of the S1 Pro+ Gen 3 is based on the 5.2kWh battery pack variant, while the special edition of the Roadster X+ is built on the 9.1kWh battery pack model.

Apart from its livery, the Champions Edition retains the same feature list and mechanical components as the standard iterations of the S1 Pro Gen 3 and Roadster X+.

Ola Champions Edition: Price, availability, booking details

The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 (electric scooter) Champions Edition is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Ola Roadster X+ (electric bike) costs Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can avail an EMI starting at Rs 2,699 for the electric scooter and Rs 2,870 for the electric bike. According to the official website, the deliveries of the Champions Edition will be done within 19 to 21 days after paying the full amount via Ola’s official website. Customers can also visit the nearest dealership to purchase the special edition electric vehicles.

ModelPrice
S1 Pro+ Gen 3Rs 1,90, 338
Roadster X+ Rs 1,89,999

The Ola’s Champions Edition vehicles do not have direct rivals in India, compared to their standard editions. The standard Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 electric scooter rivals the Ather 450X, TVS iQube ST 5.1, Bajaj Chetak 3501, Hero Vida V1 Pro, and others in India. While the standard Ola Roadster X+ competes against the Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr, and Matter Aera in the country.

Ola Champions Edition: Battery pack

The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 Champions Edition features a 5.2kWh battery pack, which produces a peak power output of 17.43 bhp and goes up to a top speed of 130kmph. It can be charged up to 80 per cent in seven hours. The electric scooter has an IDC-certified range of 320 km. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.1 seconds. The S1 Pro+ Gen 3 comes with Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes.

Ola Introduces Champions Edition For S1 Pro+ Gen 3 And Roadster X+ In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The S1 Pro+ Gen 3 houses a 5.2kWh battery. (Image Credit: Ola Electric)

The Ola Roadster X+ Champions Edition houses a 9.1kWh battery pack that generates a peak power output of 14.75 bhp and has a top speed of 125 kmph. It can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 8 hours. The electric bike can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has an IDC certified range of up to 500 km. It includes Sport, Normal, and Eco riding modes.

Both electric vehicles receive a battery warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever comes first.

Ola Champions Edition: Features

The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 Champions Edition comes with the same features as its standard model. It includes a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, LED headlamp and taillight. Digital key, side stand alert, reverse mode, vacation mode, and more.

Ola Introduces Champions Edition For S1 Pro+ Gen 3 And Roadster X+ In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Roadster X+ Champions Edition packs a 9.1kWh battery. (Image Credit: Ola Electric)

The Ola Roadster X+ Champions Edition also includes the same features as its standard iteration, featuring a 4.3-inch colour LCD display, cruise control, brake by wire, reverse mode, advanced regen, and more.

Also Read: Ola Diamondhead Electric Motorcycle Showcased With Futuristic Design: Production To Start In 2027

TAGGED:

S1 PRO CHAMPIONS EDITION PRICE
ROADSTER CHAMPIONS EDITION PRICE
S1 PRO CHAMPIONS EDITION FEATURES
OLA
OLA CHAMPIONS EDITION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.