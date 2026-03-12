Ola Introduces Champions Edition For S1 Pro+ Gen 3 And Roadster X+ In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Published : March 12, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ola has launched Champions Edition for its S1 Pro+ Gen 3 and Roadster X+ electric two-wheelers in India. This special edition has been introduced to celebrate the victory of the men's Indian cricket team at the ICC T20 World Cup. It includes a unique blue colour scheme, inspired by the Indian national cricket team, serving as a visual tribute to the third win in the tournament.
The Champions Edition of the S1 Pro+ Gen 3 is based on the 5.2kWh battery pack variant, while the special edition of the Roadster X+ is built on the 9.1kWh battery pack model.
Apart from its livery, the Champions Edition retains the same feature list and mechanical components as the standard iterations of the S1 Pro Gen 3 and Roadster X+.
The Champions Edition you've all been excited about is now live for booking! I'll see some of you when you take the delivery!https://t.co/0K7VBeCvYc https://t.co/15EScsY0iB— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 11, 2026
Ola Champions Edition: Price, availability, booking details
The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 (electric scooter) Champions Edition is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Ola Roadster X+ (electric bike) costs Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can avail an EMI starting at Rs 2,699 for the electric scooter and Rs 2,870 for the electric bike. According to the official website, the deliveries of the Champions Edition will be done within 19 to 21 days after paying the full amount via Ola’s official website. Customers can also visit the nearest dealership to purchase the special edition electric vehicles.
|Model
|Price
|S1 Pro+ Gen 3
|Rs 1,90, 338
|Roadster X+
|Rs 1,89,999
The Ola’s Champions Edition vehicles do not have direct rivals in India, compared to their standard editions. The standard Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 electric scooter rivals the Ather 450X, TVS iQube ST 5.1, Bajaj Chetak 3501, Hero Vida V1 Pro, and others in India. While the standard Ola Roadster X+ competes against the Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr, and Matter Aera in the country.
Ola Champions Edition: Battery pack
The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 Champions Edition features a 5.2kWh battery pack, which produces a peak power output of 17.43 bhp and goes up to a top speed of 130kmph. It can be charged up to 80 per cent in seven hours. The electric scooter has an IDC-certified range of 320 km. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.1 seconds. The S1 Pro+ Gen 3 comes with Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes.
The Ola Roadster X+ Champions Edition houses a 9.1kWh battery pack that generates a peak power output of 14.75 bhp and has a top speed of 125 kmph. It can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 8 hours. The electric bike can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has an IDC certified range of up to 500 km. It includes Sport, Normal, and Eco riding modes.
Both electric vehicles receive a battery warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever comes first.
Ola Champions Edition: Features
The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 Champions Edition comes with the same features as its standard model. It includes a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, LED headlamp and taillight. Digital key, side stand alert, reverse mode, vacation mode, and more.
The Ola Roadster X+ Champions Edition also includes the same features as its standard iteration, featuring a 4.3-inch colour LCD display, cruise control, brake by wire, reverse mode, advanced regen, and more.