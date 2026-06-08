ETV Bharat / technology

Google Chrome 149 Update Fixes 429 security Flaws, Including 22 Critical Vulnerabilities -The Most Ever In One Update

Hyderabad: Google has released Chrome version 149, its largest security update to date, patching a total of 429 vulnerabilities across the browser. The update is available as version 149.0.7827.53/54 for Windows and macOS, and 149.0.7827.53 for Linux. Chrome 149.0.7827.59 has also been released for Android, while iOS users received version 149.0.7827.45 the previous week.

Google has confirmed that none of the vulnerabilities addressed in this update has been actively exploited, but strongly advises all users to install the update immediately. Chrome typically updates automatically, though users can verify their version manually by navigating to Settings and selecting About Google Chrome.

Record number of Bugs fixed

Out of the 429 security flaws addressed, 371 were identified internally by Google's own security team using a combination of manual testing and AI-assisted tools. The remaining vulnerabilities were reported by external security researchers, for whom Google has paid out a total of $209,000 in bug bounty rewards so far.

The 429 fixes represent the highest number of vulnerabilities patched in a single Chrome update to date.

22 critical vulnerabilities