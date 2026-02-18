ETV Bharat / technology

Offline AI Classrooms: LearniX Aims To Take Learning Beyond Internet Barriers

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As India’s education system grapples with persistent teacher shortages and inadequate infrastructure, a new AI-driven intervention is attempting to reshape the learning ecosystem, particularly in underserved regions. At the centre of this effort is Jitesh Jain, Managing Director of LearniX, who said that the country is currently facing “two clear problem statements.”

“The first problem statement is lack of teachers in rural as well as urban areas. The second problem is of laboratories, our education infrastructure does not have the lab technology,” Jain told ETV Bharat.

Conducting lessons in Physics through AI platform (ETV Bharat)

To tackle both gaps simultaneously, LearniX has developed KrishGuru AI, which Jain described as “the first offline plus online AI mentor of India.”

AI Mentor Rooted In Indian Framework

Explaining the concept, Jain said the system is deeply aligned with India’s educational philosophy. “KrishGuru AI is trained as per the Indian five Panchakosh defined in the National Education Policy 2020. It trains students on physical, mental, vital, spiritual and psychic parameters.”

What sets the system apart, is its accessibility and cost structure. “If any student asks n number of questions, there will be no API cost. It is the only standalone technology in the world. The platform has already secured patents and multiple copyrights from the Government of India," Jain said.

LearniX has developed KrishGuru AI (ETV Bharat)

The AI model is designed to work across all major education boards, including CBSE, IB and IGCSE. “You can ask anything from any board, it includes everything,” he said.

In a significant technological claim, Jain noted that LearniX has compressed nearly four terabytes of global educational content into just 878 MB. “This is the only standalone technology in the world,” he reiterated, highlighting its ability to function even without continuous internet access.

Sudarshan Labs: From Theory to Employability

Alongside the AI mentor, LearniX has introduced Sudarshan Labs, a network of 15 AI-simulated laboratories aimed at bridging the gap between academics and industry.

Conducting classes through AI (ETV Bharat)

“These labs connect academics with industrial learning. For example, we have robotics lab, IoT lab, Vedic mathematics lab, geography, history, civics, and AI manufacturing lab,” Jain explained.

The idea is to enable self-learning first, followed by real-world application. “A 16-year-old student can also become employable at a higher level in India,” he said.