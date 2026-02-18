Offline AI Classrooms: LearniX Aims To Take Learning Beyond Internet Barriers
Jitesh Jain says LearniX’s KrishGuru AI and virtual labs aim to bridge teacher shortages and infrastructure gaps, bringing in an affordable AI-driven education.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As India’s education system grapples with persistent teacher shortages and inadequate infrastructure, a new AI-driven intervention is attempting to reshape the learning ecosystem, particularly in underserved regions. At the centre of this effort is Jitesh Jain, Managing Director of LearniX, who said that the country is currently facing “two clear problem statements.”
“The first problem statement is lack of teachers in rural as well as urban areas. The second problem is of laboratories, our education infrastructure does not have the lab technology,” Jain told ETV Bharat.
To tackle both gaps simultaneously, LearniX has developed KrishGuru AI, which Jain described as “the first offline plus online AI mentor of India.”
AI Mentor Rooted In Indian Framework
Explaining the concept, Jain said the system is deeply aligned with India’s educational philosophy. “KrishGuru AI is trained as per the Indian five Panchakosh defined in the National Education Policy 2020. It trains students on physical, mental, vital, spiritual and psychic parameters.”
What sets the system apart, is its accessibility and cost structure. “If any student asks n number of questions, there will be no API cost. It is the only standalone technology in the world. The platform has already secured patents and multiple copyrights from the Government of India," Jain said.
The AI model is designed to work across all major education boards, including CBSE, IB and IGCSE. “You can ask anything from any board, it includes everything,” he said.
In a significant technological claim, Jain noted that LearniX has compressed nearly four terabytes of global educational content into just 878 MB. “This is the only standalone technology in the world,” he reiterated, highlighting its ability to function even without continuous internet access.
Sudarshan Labs: From Theory to Employability
Alongside the AI mentor, LearniX has introduced Sudarshan Labs, a network of 15 AI-simulated laboratories aimed at bridging the gap between academics and industry.
“These labs connect academics with industrial learning. For example, we have robotics lab, IoT lab, Vedic mathematics lab, geography, history, civics, and AI manufacturing lab,” Jain explained.
The idea is to enable self-learning first, followed by real-world application. “A 16-year-old student can also become employable at a higher level in India,” he said.
The initiative aligns with the government’s push toward skill-based education, where learning outcomes are increasingly linked to employability.
Affordable Model With Scalable Vision
LearniX has adopted a hybrid pricing structure to ensure wider adoption. “For schools and institutions, we are charging a nominal subscription fee of around Rs 3 lakh for all our labs and KrishGuru AI. While for individual students, there is a one-time cost. They can purchase the device for about Rs 50,000, and it is for lifetime,” Jain said.
The company has already tested its model in over 50 institutions and is expanding its footprint. “We are currently in Maharashtra, and we are coming up in Punjab, Delhi, NCR regions, and also looking at Gujarat, Rajasthan and South India,” Jain added.
LearniX: Building An ‘AI For Bharat’ Ecosystem
Alan Scott Learnix Pvt Ltd is a new player on the Indian EdTech scene, established in 2025 to help provide educational solutions through their combination of AI and offline access. Their focus is especially on schools with limited or no reliable internet connectivity.
While the platform currently offers one standalone product, the overall goal is to create a holistic approach to delivering a system that can provide a comprehensive platform for teaching, learning, monitoring students, and administrating schools to address a multitude of challenges encountered in the classroom simultaneously.
According to Jain, the platform can serve three key purposes: “It can serve academics, competitive exams and skilling.”
AI Engine & Data-Driven Learning
At the core of LearniX’s system is an AI engine powered by an extensive question bank, capable of evaluating performance at the level of the school, teacher and individual student.
The company has developed a way to provide what they refer to as "granular intervention," which allows them to identify gaps in student learning in real-time and enable actionable improvements.
The system also allows for reporting on student behaviour, pace of learning, and proficiency, enabling the provision of information to assist teachers and administrators in making better choices.
Enabling Rural Connectivity
One of the key features of the platform is the ability to deliver offline functionality in order to maintain continuity of education in rural areas where there are no or only limited connectivity options.
Jain explained that the rural Indian population will be among the largest beneficiaries of this new platform. “It can be used anywhere in India (but especially in the rural area) and is very beneficial,” he said.
This technology follows along with the larger effort behind “AI for Bharat,” creating technologies specifically for the unique socio-economic and infrastructural challenges faced in India.
Innovation Without Full Govt Funding
While LearniX has secured intellectual property rights, it is yet to receive government funding.
“As of now, we have not received funding from the Ministry of Education. But we are trying our best. The strategy is to first demonstrate the impact. We want to define its use for the people of India. I am very sure they are liking it, the response has been positive.”
