ETV Bharat / technology

Odisha's BonV Aero Aims Higher, Takes High Altitude Drone Technology To The US

Bhubaneswar: BonV Aero's drones are like Blinkit for India's soldiers stationed at high-altitude areas and inhospitable borders, except the delivery is not groceries.

The automated drones deliver essentials including critical supplies, medicines, rations and ammunitions at altitudes exceeding the height of 19,000 feet in the Himalayas. What once took days by mules and hours by helicopter amidst innumerable challenges of difficult terrain, unpredictable weather, and skilled manpower to reach Indian Army posts is now being delivered in a matter of minutes.

Founded in 2021, BonV Aero is a Bhubaneswar-based deep-tech startup that designs and manufactures vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) platforms for logistics and transportation in areas where using conventional modes is difficult. Now the company is taking its technology to a global platform as it was selected as one of the five finalists for Genius NewYork (NY), a major US accelerator for drone and robotics companies.



In an exclusive interview with Minati Singha of ETV Bharat, BonV Aero co-founders, Satyabrata Satapathy (Chief Executive Officer) and Abinash Sahoo (Chief Technology Officer) speak about the company's journey to the global drone ecosystem, the challenges of flying heavy playloads at extreme altitudes, and how they envision drones in logistics and commercial logistics.



ETVB: What does BonV Aero’s selection as one of the five finalists of GENIUS NY mean for the company?



Satyabrata and Abinash: BonV Aero is a startup from India and when we got selected in the Genius NY, it gave us an opportunity to move from the Himalayas to the Aplachin mountain, which are world's highest mountains and toughest battlefields. Geinus NY is world's largest accelerator programme for uncrewed and unmanned systems. In the last ten years BonV is the first company to get selected through it.



ETVB: What were the key factors that you believe helped BonV Aero stand out among the companies considered for the programme?



Satyabrata and Abinash: We believe, it is the kind of problem and challenge BonV has taken and solved. Any drone can carry camera as playload as a general condition worldwide. But BonV drones not only carry heavy loads, but payload of up to 50 kg to the Himalayas. There are various challenges that BonV solved, which attracted the accelerator programme to select us and solve progarmmes faced globally. US represents the whole world and has the highest defence budget in the world. This gives us an opportunity to scale high.



ETVB: How do you plan to use the investment and business-development support provided through GENIUS NY?

Satyabrata Satapathy (ETV Bharat)

Satyabrata and Abinash: This investment will enable us to scale to the US and in the 12 months residency programme we are getting an office in the centre state. We are going to hire a team and will get our products validated from some identified customers.



ETVB: How important is access to US investors, aerospace companies and drone-industry networks for BonV Aero?



Satyabrata and Abinash: The US market is very regulated particularly in the defence sector. As a stratup when you scale to the US there are different programmes like primes and sub. Before getting selected in the Genius NY, we were first selected through another accelerator programme I2A where interacted with a couple of primes having lots of operational experience with US Department of War. Particularly then we progressed to meet lot of ecosystem owner. Investment ecosystem in US is very welcoming for defence tech startups.



ETVB: What milestones do you expect BonV Aero can achieve by the end of the GENIUS NY programme?



Satyabrata and Abinash: By the end of the programme we are looking at a prototype which will get a lot of user validation and lot of improvement will take place in the product and is made for a global market and scale up for an international market.