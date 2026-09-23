Odisha's BonV Aero Aims Higher, Takes High Altitude Drone Technology To The US
The founders of the company interacted with ETV Bharat's Minati Singha and shared their aspirations, struggles and plans for the future.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: BonV Aero's drones are like Blinkit for India's soldiers stationed at high-altitude areas and inhospitable borders, except the delivery is not groceries.
The automated drones deliver essentials including critical supplies, medicines, rations and ammunitions at altitudes exceeding the height of 19,000 feet in the Himalayas. What once took days by mules and hours by helicopter amidst innumerable challenges of difficult terrain, unpredictable weather, and skilled manpower to reach Indian Army posts is now being delivered in a matter of minutes.
Founded in 2021, BonV Aero is a Bhubaneswar-based deep-tech startup that designs and manufactures vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) platforms for logistics and transportation in areas where using conventional modes is difficult. Now the company is taking its technology to a global platform as it was selected as one of the five finalists for Genius NewYork (NY), a major US accelerator for drone and robotics companies.
In an exclusive interview with Minati Singha of ETV Bharat, BonV Aero co-founders, Satyabrata Satapathy (Chief Executive Officer) and Abinash Sahoo (Chief Technology Officer) speak about the company's journey to the global drone ecosystem, the challenges of flying heavy playloads at extreme altitudes, and how they envision drones in logistics and commercial logistics.
ETVB: What does BonV Aero’s selection as one of the five finalists of GENIUS NY mean for the company?
Satyabrata and Abinash: BonV Aero is a startup from India and when we got selected in the Genius NY, it gave us an opportunity to move from the Himalayas to the Aplachin mountain, which are world's highest mountains and toughest battlefields. Geinus NY is world's largest accelerator programme for uncrewed and unmanned systems. In the last ten years BonV is the first company to get selected through it.
ETVB: What were the key factors that you believe helped BonV Aero stand out among the companies considered for the programme?
Satyabrata and Abinash: We believe, it is the kind of problem and challenge BonV has taken and solved. Any drone can carry camera as playload as a general condition worldwide. But BonV drones not only carry heavy loads, but payload of up to 50 kg to the Himalayas. There are various challenges that BonV solved, which attracted the accelerator programme to select us and solve progarmmes faced globally. US represents the whole world and has the highest defence budget in the world. This gives us an opportunity to scale high.
ETVB: How do you plan to use the investment and business-development support provided through GENIUS NY?
Satyabrata and Abinash: This investment will enable us to scale to the US and in the 12 months residency programme we are getting an office in the centre state. We are going to hire a team and will get our products validated from some identified customers.
ETVB: How important is access to US investors, aerospace companies and drone-industry networks for BonV Aero?
Satyabrata and Abinash: The US market is very regulated particularly in the defence sector. As a stratup when you scale to the US there are different programmes like primes and sub. Before getting selected in the Genius NY, we were first selected through another accelerator programme I2A where interacted with a couple of primes having lots of operational experience with US Department of War. Particularly then we progressed to meet lot of ecosystem owner. Investment ecosystem in US is very welcoming for defence tech startups.
ETVB: What milestones do you expect BonV Aero can achieve by the end of the GENIUS NY programme?
Satyabrata and Abinash: By the end of the programme we are looking at a prototype which will get a lot of user validation and lot of improvement will take place in the product and is made for a global market and scale up for an international market.
ETVB: BonV Aero says it has demonstrated a 50-kg payload drone at 6,500 ft. What are the next payload and altitude targets for the company?
Satyabrata and Abinash: BonV is largely not just focusing on payload now but we are focusing on operational improvement, which is very important for the scale up journey of our company. From merely development of capability to operational excellency of products which are in the hands of users and how users can use it in solving day to day challenges is very important.
ETVB: BonV Aero drones have delivered payloads to Indian Army posts above 19,000 feet, including at Umling La. What did these missions teach the company about real-world high-altitude logistics?
Satyabrata and Abinash: We conducted the highest altitude experiment in 2024 to understand the Himalayas. Our objective was to deeply understand the technology we were supposed to develop to operate in the Himalayas. The challenges were many and we tried to solve one at a time. Places where something need to be carried from one location to another and there is no road, there BonV drones come to the picture.
Happy to share some big news.— BonV Aero (@BonVAero) September 23, 2026
We are officially a GENIUS NY Cohort 10 finalist, becoming the first Indian company selected for GENIUS NY, the world’s largest accelerator for drones and robotics, and one of five finalists in this year’s cohort.
As part of the programme, BonV… pic.twitter.com/UjNcZcnnal
ETVB: BonV Aero was founded in 2021. What has been the biggest challenge in moving from technology development to commercial deployment?
Satyabrata and Abinash: As a deep-tech startup when you build technology you build quite a lot. When you implement it with user, each technology comes with its own nuances. There is always a bit of time it requires users to get adopted with it. Other than technology, users may tell you they want these drones on a service basis. Funds are a big challenge. Indian government is improving in terms of payments to startups yet the company has to manage with many business challenges.
ETVB: What is BonV Aero’s current stage of commercialisation—are you primarily conducting trials, delivering to customers, or generating recurring commercial revenue?
Satyabrata and Abinash: We started generating revenues from last year. We were very much into R&D till 2025, but now we are into a proper scaling stage and redeploying our machines.
ETVB: The global heavy-lift drone sector is attracting increasing investments. What differentiates BonV Aero from international competitors?
Honoured to engage with Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of Army Staff, at Aero India 2025.— Satyabrata Satapathy (@satyasrmist) February 15, 2025
Grateful for his appreciation of our efforts in high-altitude aerial logistics and his vision for its role in mission-critical operations. #bonvaero #AeroIndia2025 #drones pic.twitter.com/m2EK7rIf0H
Satyabrata and Abinash: The logistics drone sector is witnessing competition. The sheer load that BonV is facing is the cost of manufacturing our products. The kind of novelty, in-house manufacturing and in-house engineering we have developed has given us a clear mode of cost of manufacturing. We have developed structures which are repearable but not replaceable. We have paid very close attention to many such minute details.
ETVB: Where do you see the biggest technology gap in India’s heavy-lift drone ecosystem today?
Satyabrata and Abinash: The biggest technology gap is in the last phase of the payloads, at the landing stage, when it delivers. We came out of the capability and are focusing on the technology.
ETVB: You started with a technology designed for some of the world’s most difficult military logistics challenges. When did you realise this could become a global commercial opportunity?
Satyabrata and Abinash: At a very early stage, actually. When we went to Paris to participate in an exhibition we saw a big void in the industry. This space is also now conceptualized as low altitude technology. There was a perception among users in the operation of big drones. But post Op Sindoor, drone training and procurement has gone up significantly.
ETVB: What would success for BonV Aero look like five years from now?
Satyabrata and Abinash: IPO. We would like to see our company in the stock exchange.
ETVB: Can India build a globally competitive heavy-lift drone industry, or will critical technologies continue to depend on imports?
Satyabrata and Abinash: The answer is BonV Aero. The work we have done from a tier-II city demonstrates the capacity of Indian startups and Indian technology. We are a contributor to the ecosystem.
ETVB: After the GENIUS NY selection, what is the one thing you want the world to know about BonV Aero?
Satyabrata and Abinash: Hey America! the heroes of Himalayas are coming. Jay Jagannath.