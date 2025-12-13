Odisha Siblings Try To Change EV Narrative With Agricultural Waste
Nishita and Nikita Baliarsingh are developing rechargeable, biodegradable batteries from agricultural waste with their startup, Nexus Power.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The conversation around EVs in India usually circles around lithium, its rising prices, imported supply chains, mining risks, and the growing mountain of battery waste.
But in a quiet lab in Odisha, two young women are trying to change the narrative, using something most Indians see as useless-crop stubble.
Identical twin sisters Nishita and Nikita Baliarsingh, founders of clean-tech startup Nexus Power, are developing rechargeable, biodegradable batteries made from agricultural waste. Their technology doesn’t just promise cleaner energy, it directly tackles two of India’s biggest environmental problems- EV battery pollution and farm stubble burning.
“We realised batteries are one of the most harmful and wasteful parts of the EV ecosystem,” Nikita told ETV Bharat. “If we want electric mobility to be truly green, the battery itself cannot remain toxic.”
The problem no one wanted to fix
India is racing towards electric mobility. EV sales are rising, charging infrastructure is expanding, and government incentives are flowing. But behind this progress lies an uncomfortable truth- most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are difficult to recycle, expensive, and environmentally risky.
Lithium mining, though cleaner than fossil fuels, often contaminates water sources. EV batteries also contain heavy metals linked to serious health risks, and once their life ends, many land up in landfills because recycling costs more than manufacturing new ones. “People think EVs are zero-pollution, but that’s not completely true,” Nikita said. “We are only shifting pollution from the road to the ground.”
This realisation pushed the sisters, both deeply interested in sustainability metrics like ESG during their university years, to look for alternatives that didn’t compromise performance.
A moment of clarity at an auto show
The turning point came at an auto show in Delhi. Surrounded by shiny electric cars and futuristic dashboards, Nikita noticed something most visitors ignored- the massive number of electronic components that would eventually turn into waste.
“That’s when it hit us, every EV still carries a battery that will someday be thrown away,” she said. “We decided to focus on the most damaging component and ask a simple question, can a battery return to nature?”
Their search led them to materials science, and then to an unlikely discovery buried inside a research paper, proteins could act as effective battery electrolytes.
Batteries from chickpeas and kidney beans
The idea sounded radical. But during Covid-19 lockdown, the sisters decided to test it themselves, at home. “We started experimenting with chickpeas and kidney beans,” Nikita recalled. “These are things found in almost every Indian kitchen.”
Using basic extraction methods, they created a crude protein-based battery that delivered up to five volts, an impressive output for such raw materials. “It was shocking,” she said. “Something so basic, so abundantly available, could actually power a battery.” That kitchen experiment became the foundation of Nexus Power.
Turning farm pollution into power
As the startup evolved, the sisters connected another environmental dot. Every year, large parts of India choke due to crop stubble burning, especially after harvest seasons. Farmers burn leftover stalks to quickly clear fields, releasing massive amounts of smoke and particulate matter. For Nexus Power, this waste represented opportunity.
“Crop stubble is something that’s never going to run out,” Nikita said. “In India, it’s everywhere, and mostly burned.”
Nexus extracts proteins from agricultural waste such as rice, wheat, maize, and groundnut stalks, converting them into high-energy battery materials. Instead of smoke-filled skies, the waste becomes part of a circular production loop. “If even a fraction of this stubble is diverted, millions of tonnes of waste won’t be burned,” she added.
No factory overhaul required
One of Nexus Power’s biggest breakthroughs is not just what the battery is made of, but how easily it fits into existing manufacturing systems. “The layering, crimping, fabrication, it’s all the same,” Nikita explained. “We only change the chemistry, not the machinery.”
It matters because battery manufacturers are reluctant to invest heavily in new infrastructure. Nexus’s protein-based slurry can be processed using existing equipment, making adoption commercially realistic. “As a startup, we didn’t have money to build factories from scratch,” she said. “So we designed our solution to work with what already exists.”
Biodegradable and cheaper
Unlike lithium batteries, Nexus Power’s batteries are completely biodegradable. Once discharged and separated from plastic or wiring, the battery material is essentially plant matter. “You can compost it,” Nikita said simply.
Performance-wise, the company claims strong results. According to Nexus, their batteries offer up to 25% higher energy density than similarly sized lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries. They also charge faster and last longer, boasting over 30,000 charge-discharge cycles.
Cost is another advantage. While a lithium battery costs around ₹18,000, Nexus’s battery costs close to ₹13,000, thanks to low-cost raw materials. “Sustainability shouldn’t be expensive,” Nikita said. “If it costs more, people won’t adopt it.”
Early faith and support
Nexus Power received early backing from KIIT–Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) in Odisha. “They believed in us when this was just an idea,” Nikita said. “For young women founders, that kind of trust makes all the difference.”
KIIT-TBI helped Nexus access government grants, material synthesis machines, electrochemical testing labs, and 3D printing facilities, tools the startup could never have afforded on its own.
Designing the future, layer by layer
Autodesk also became a key partner. Using Fusion and AutoCAD, Nexus designed battery packs, simulated performance, and rapidly prototyped new designs through 3D printing. “3D printing changed everything,” Nikita said. “We could build an entire battery pack in two or three days.”
The speed allowed the team to test multiple shapes and cell designs without costly metal fabrication. “The software became our most trusted tool,” she added. “Every layer, every cut, every decision was informed by simulations.”
Preparing for the market
After years of R&D, Nexus Power is now gearing up for commercial rollout within a year. The company is running large-scale trials for EVs, drones, energy storage systems, and UPS applications. A pilot manufacturing plant with 100 MWh capacity is planned, followed by scaling up to 1 GWh within 10–12 months, pending certifications. “We’re building trust before scale,” Nikita said. “This is a new chemistry. The market needs confidence.”
Beyond EVs
While electric vehicles remain a key focus, Nexus Power sees applications across consumer electronics, grid storage, IoT, and infrastructure. “EVs are sunrise industries,” Nikita said. “That makes them more open to change.” But the larger vision is environmental. “We’re not just replacing lithium,” she said. “We’re proving that waste can power the future.”
Nikita conculded, “If a battery can go back to the soil, maybe technology and nature can finally be on the same side.”
