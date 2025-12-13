ETV Bharat / technology

Odisha Siblings Try To Change EV Narrative With Agricultural Waste

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The conversation around EVs in India usually circles around lithium, its rising prices, imported supply chains, mining risks, and the growing mountain of battery waste.

But in a quiet lab in Odisha, two young women are trying to change the narrative, using something most Indians see as useless-crop stubble.

Identical twin sisters Nishita and Nikita Baliarsingh, founders of clean-tech startup Nexus Power, are developing rechargeable, biodegradable batteries made from agricultural waste. Their technology doesn’t just promise cleaner energy, it directly tackles two of India’s biggest environmental problems- EV battery pollution and farm stubble burning.

“We realised batteries are one of the most harmful and wasteful parts of the EV ecosystem,” Nikita told ETV Bharat. “If we want electric mobility to be truly green, the battery itself cannot remain toxic.”

The problem no one wanted to fix

India is racing towards electric mobility. EV sales are rising, charging infrastructure is expanding, and government incentives are flowing. But behind this progress lies an uncomfortable truth- most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are difficult to recycle, expensive, and environmentally risky.

Lithium mining, though cleaner than fossil fuels, often contaminates water sources. EV batteries also contain heavy metals linked to serious health risks, and once their life ends, many land up in landfills because recycling costs more than manufacturing new ones. “People think EVs are zero-pollution, but that’s not completely true,” Nikita said. “We are only shifting pollution from the road to the ground.”

This realisation pushed the sisters, both deeply interested in sustainability metrics like ESG during their university years, to look for alternatives that didn’t compromise performance.

A moment of clarity at an auto show

The turning point came at an auto show in Delhi. Surrounded by shiny electric cars and futuristic dashboards, Nikita noticed something most visitors ignored- the massive number of electronic components that would eventually turn into waste.

“That’s when it hit us, every EV still carries a battery that will someday be thrown away,” she said. “We decided to focus on the most damaging component and ask a simple question, can a battery return to nature?”

Their search led them to materials science, and then to an unlikely discovery buried inside a research paper, proteins could act as effective battery electrolytes.

Batteries from chickpeas and kidney beans

The idea sounded radical. But during Covid-19 lockdown, the sisters decided to test it themselves, at home. “We started experimenting with chickpeas and kidney beans,” Nikita recalled. “These are things found in almost every Indian kitchen.”

Using basic extraction methods, they created a crude protein-based battery that delivered up to five volts, an impressive output for such raw materials. “It was shocking,” she said. “Something so basic, so abundantly available, could actually power a battery.” That kitchen experiment became the foundation of Nexus Power.

Turning farm pollution into power

As the startup evolved, the sisters connected another environmental dot. Every year, large parts of India choke due to crop stubble burning, especially after harvest seasons. Farmers burn leftover stalks to quickly clear fields, releasing massive amounts of smoke and particulate matter. For Nexus Power, this waste represented opportunity.

“Crop stubble is something that’s never going to run out,” Nikita said. “In India, it’s everywhere, and mostly burned.”

Nexus extracts proteins from agricultural waste such as rice, wheat, maize, and groundnut stalks, converting them into high-energy battery materials. Instead of smoke-filled skies, the waste becomes part of a circular production loop. “If even a fraction of this stubble is diverted, millions of tonnes of waste won’t be burned,” she added.