ETV Bharat / technology

Oben Rorr Evo Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Rorr Evo sports a sharp, muscular aesthetic with projector LED headlamps and integrated DRLs. It has a sculpted front section, which is complemented by a belly pan featuring integrated air channels to aid battery cooling. At the rear, a sharp tail section and single-piece seat with white stitching round off the streetfighter styling.

Hyderabad: Oben Electric has launched the Rorr Evo electric motorcycle in India, positioning it as a naked streetfighter. It has a starting price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the first 10,000 customers can purchase the motorcycle at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, with deliveries expected to commence by May 30 2026.

Oben Rorr Evo: Features

The new electric motorcycle is equipped with an 8-inch colour TFT display offering turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, music controls, and a tripmeter. Riders can choose from four riding modes and four display themes.

A standout addition is the SmartIQ AI riding mode, which analyses riding patterns in real time and claims to improve overall range by up to 15 per cent. Safety features include Fall Alert with Emergency Assist, which detects a fall and notifies emergency contacts via the Oben app. Additional functionality covers Unified Brake Assist, a Driver Alert System, theft protection, remote immobilisation, geo-fencing, ride history, remote diagnostics, and Find My Charging Station.

Oben Rorr Evo: Performance and Range

The Rorr Evo is powered by a centre-mounted Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM) that produces a peak output of 12.06 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is worth noting that the motor does not use rare earth materials, helping keep production costs stable amid supply chain pressures. Compared to the original Oben Rorr, the motor is 40 per cent more compact, uses 33 per cent less active magnetic material, yet delivers 20 per cent more power.

It features a single-stage chain drive, which enables the electric bike to go from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds and a top speed of 110 kmph. In Eco mode, speed is capped at 60 kmph to conserve charge. The motor is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It carries a 3.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering an IDC-certified range of 180 km per charge, with a claimed real-world range of 150 km. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 90 minutes using the Oben Plug fast charger, and the motorcycle also includes an onboard charger. Buyers can opt for an extended battery warranty of 8 years or 80,000 km, against the standard 3 years or 50,000 km.