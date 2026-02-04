ETV Bharat / technology

Oakley Meta Vanguard AI Glasses With 12MP Camera, 36-Hours Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Availability, Specifications

The Oakley Meta Vanguard starts at Rs 52,300, and is available at the leading optical stores, including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. The AI glasses come in four frame and lens colour combinations: Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZMTM 24K, Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Black, Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZMTM Road, and Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.

Hyderabad: Oakley and Meta have announced the launch of the Oakley Meta Vanguard in India. It is the latest pair of performance Artificial Intelligence (AI) glasses that are designed for athletes. The AI glasses feature a three-point fit design, integration with fitness apps, a 12MP camera, open-ear speakers, and 36 hours of battery life with the charging case. They also integrate Hindi in Meta AI, introduce new AI features, and add Deepika Padukone’s voice to the assistant.

Oakley Meta Vanguard: Specifications

The Oakley Meta Vanguard features Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system design, which comes with three replaceable nose pads, including low and high-bridge options. These customisations help wearers stay comfortable during sports activities. Vanguard’s frames are designed to work seamlessly with cycling helmets and hats. Oakley’s PRIZM Lens technology enhances contrasts, accentuates colour and makes subtle details stand out, while protecting eyes from sun, wind, and debris.

Meta AI syncs the Vanguard AI glasses with fitness apps like Garmin and others, allowing users to track their progress and receive real-time performance summaries. In terms of battery life, the glasses offer up to nine hours of overall use and six hours of continuous audio playback. With the charging case, they can last up to 36 hours. Meta says that a 20-minute charge will power the device up to 50 per cent.

The Vanguard includes a 12MP wide-angle camera that captures video in up to 3K resolution with slow motion, hyperlapse, and stabilisation options. It features powerful open-ear speakers that are six decibels louder than Oakley Meta HSTN smartglasses. The AI glasses also have five microphones that reduce wind noise during calls or voice commands.

Users can also select Hindi in the Meta AI app, making it easier for Hindi-speaking users to ask questions, take photos, send messages, and even make UPI Lite payments. The Oakley Meta Vanguard also includes celebrity voices, with Deepika Padukone joining the lineup, giving users more choice in how they interact with Meta AI.