Oakley Meta HSTN Performance AI Glasses Set To Launch In India On This Date: Price Features, Availability
The Oakley Meta HSTN AI performance glasses will be launched on December 1, 2025, via Sunglass Hut India’s website.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oakley and Meta have collaborated and revealed the Oakley Meta HSTN performance artificial intelligence (AI) glasses in India. It features a built-in Ultra HD 3K camera, open-ear speakers, an IPX4 rating for protection against water resistance, a standby battery power of up to 19 hours, and supports fast charging. The glasses support the Hindi language and are integrated with Meta AI. It is available in various colours and lens types.
The new smartglasses come integrated with Meta AI that offers real-time assistance to users, blending sports performance with everyday utility. It is ideal for athletes, creators, and sports enthusiasts who want a balance between style, practicality, and AI usability.
Oakley Meta HSTN: Price, availability
The Oakley Meta HSTN performance AI glasses will be available for purchase starting at Rs 41,800. The pre-sales for this eyewear start from November 25, 2025, today, and the collection can be purchased from December 1, 2025, via Sunglass Hut India’s (https://sunglasshut.in/) website or from authorised optical and sunglass stores in India.
Oakley Meta HSTN: Frame and lens
The Oakley Meta HSTN comes in six frame and lens colour combinations. Notably, all eyewear in this lineup is Rx-ready, which allows wearers to choose their perfect pair of smartglasses.
|Frame Colour
|Lens Type
|Warm Grey
|PRIZM Ruby
|Black
|PRIZM Polar Black
|Brown Smoke
|PRIZM Polar Deep Water
|Black
|Transitions Amethyst
|Clear
|Transitions Grey
|Black
|Clear
Oakley Meta HSTN: Specifications
The Meta HSTN AI glasses feature Oakley’s HSTN frame line and include a built-in camera for hands-free video recording. It comes with open-ear speakers for audio and carries an IPX4 rating, making it resistant to light water splashes during workouts and outdoor activities.
Meta claims the new AI glasses pack up to eight hours of battery life for everyday usage and 19 hours of battery life while in standby mode. It supports fast charging, enabling the device to reach 50 per cent within 20 minutes. The Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses come with a portable charging case, which extends their battery life up to 48 hours, making the case ideal for on-the-go usage.
It comes integrated with fitness apps such as Strava and Garmin that help users track performance in real-time.
Meta has also added India-specific features to the Oakley Meta HSTN lineup:
- Meta AI assistant comes with Hindi language support, which can be enabled via the Meta View apps’ device settings.
- Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone’s voice is available in English.
- The UPI Lite payments will soon be made available in the Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses, as the feature is currently under testing.