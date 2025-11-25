ETV Bharat / technology

Oakley Meta HSTN Performance AI Glasses Set To Launch In India On This Date: Price Features, Availability

Hyderabad: Oakley and Meta have collaborated and revealed the Oakley Meta HSTN performance artificial intelligence (AI) glasses in India. It features a built-in Ultra HD 3K camera, open-ear speakers, an IPX4 rating for protection against water resistance, a standby battery power of up to 19 hours, and supports fast charging. The glasses support the Hindi language and are integrated with Meta AI. It is available in various colours and lens types.

The new smartglasses come integrated with Meta AI that offers real-time assistance to users, blending sports performance with everyday utility. It is ideal for athletes, creators, and sports enthusiasts who want a balance between style, practicality, and AI usability.

Oakley Meta HSTN: Price, availability

The Oakley Meta HSTN performance AI glasses will be available for purchase starting at Rs 41,800. The pre-sales for this eyewear start from November 25, 2025, today, and the collection can be purchased from December 1, 2025, via Sunglass Hut India’s (https://sunglasshut.in/) website or from authorised optical and sunglass stores in India.

Oakley Meta HSTN: Frame and lens