ETV Bharat / technology

Nvidia Rides 'Claw' Craze With AI Agent Platform

San Jose: Nvidia announced Monday that it was joining the OpenClaw craze, unveiling tools to bring AI agents -- which can manage your email, files and calendar while you sleep -- into the corporate world.

OpenClaw has taken Silicon Valley and tech-savvy users across the globe by storm, sparking "lobster fever" in reference to its red crustacean mascot, with many of the biggest names in tech convinced the AI agent is redefining computing.

But security concerns have dogged its rise, prompting the Chinese government to block state enterprises from using the tool. Nvidia is betting it can address those fears.

"Mac and Windows are the operating systems for the personal computer. OpenClaw is the operating system for personal AI," Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang said in a statement.

"This is the moment the industry has been waiting for -- the beginning of a new renaissance in software," he added.

The chipmaker unveiled tools designed to add security and privacy controls to these AI agents, called "claws," that run directly on a person's computer and execute complex tasks without constant human oversight.

Stunning success

Unlike ChatGPT or other chatbots that simply answer questions, claws act independently and around the clock and can even be asked to create apps or programs from scratch. The craze traces back to a weekend coding project by Austrian developer Peter Steinberger, who has since been hired by OpenAI.