NVIDIA Launches PAIR Tool To Share AI Computing Power Across Devices
NVIDIA's new PAIR beta allows local AI setups to share computing power across multiple devices, accelerating multi-agent tasks using Ollama and LM Studio.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: Nvidia has released a beta version of a new tool called Nvidia Personal Artificial Intelligence Router (PAIR) that allows AI agents to share computing power across devices on the same home network, rather than relying on just one machine.
It is aimed at people running AI models that split big tasks into smaller ones. When several of these jobs are sent to one computer at the same time, they often get stuck in a queue. PAIR spreads these tasks across other available devices on the network instead, which can cut down waiting time.
How does Nvidia PAIR work?
Nvidia PAIR does not replace software like Ollama and LM Studio that actually runs AI models. Instead, it acts as a traffic controller and checks which devices on the network are free, have the right AI model installed, and are not busy with something else like gaming. It then sends each task to the best available machine and returns the result to the original app.
Importantly, PAIR does not combine the power of multiple graphics cards into one. Each task still runs fully on a single device. The change here is that many tasks can now run at the same time, on different machines, instead of queuing up on one task.
Who can use it?
PAIR currently supports Windows, macOS, and Linux computers. It works with Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics cards and newer Nvidia RTX PRO workstation cards, Nvidia DGX Spark machines, and Apple devices with M4 chips or newer.
Why does PAIR matter?
Nvidia says this setup is useful for people running "multi-agent" AI systems where one main AI assistant creates several smaller helper agents to handle different parts of a task. In a test using five such helper agents, a single laptop took around 18 minutes to finish a task. When the same task was spread across three devices using PAIR, it took only 9 minutes, half the original time. Nvidia notes that this test was only a one-off demo and does not guarantee the same result for all setups.
The company says PAIR is designed to work quietly in the background. Devices can join or leave the shared pool at any time, so if a laptop goes to sleep or someone starts a graphics-heavy game on their PC, PAIR simply adjusts and sends work elsewhere.