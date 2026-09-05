ETV Bharat / technology

NVIDIA Launches PAIR Tool To Share AI Computing Power Across Devices

Hyderabad: Nvidia has released a beta version of a new tool called Nvidia Personal Artificial Intelligence Router (PAIR) that allows AI agents to share computing power across devices on the same home network, rather than relying on just one machine.

It is aimed at people running AI models that split big tasks into smaller ones. When several of these jobs are sent to one computer at the same time, they often get stuck in a queue. PAIR spreads these tasks across other available devices on the network instead, which can cut down waiting time.

How does Nvidia PAIR work?

Nvidia PAIR does not replace software like Ollama and LM Studio that actually runs AI models. Instead, it acts as a traffic controller and checks which devices on the network are free, have the right AI model installed, and are not busy with something else like gaming. It then sends each task to the best available machine and returns the result to the original app.