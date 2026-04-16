ETV Bharat / technology

NVIDIA Launches GeForce Now In India With RTX 5080 Gaming Experience, Up To 5K Display Support: Price, Features

Moreover, GeForce Now enables users to access their favourite games across Mac, smart TV, smartphone, iPhone, handheld gaming consoles, and more.

Hyderabad: NVIDIA has launched early access to its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now , in India, which is currently in beta. Gamers can join the waiting list by visiting the official GeForce Now website ( nvidia.com/en-in/geforce-now/ ), where they can receive an invitation for access on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the official website, GeForce Now are backed by Blackwell RTX servers that allow gamers to play their favourite games at a high-end GeForce gaming experience with high FPS, ray tracing, and ultra-low latency. The cloud gaming service allows gamers to connect to game stores like Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass, and Ubisoft Connect to play games that they own on GeForce RTX performance in the cloud. It enables users to stream more than 4,500 PC games, featuring 2,000+ Ready-to-Play titles, including top AAA hits, and more than 2,200 additional Steam games that can be installed and played (Install-to-Play).

The GeForce Now comes in three pass tiers: Free, Performance, and Ultimate. Currently, only the Performance and Ultimate passes are available. The free tier pass is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks. The Performance pass is priced at Rs 999, while the Ultimate pass costs Rs 1,999. Once the pass is activated, users can receive a 90-day uninterrupted gaming experience with no ads.

Pass Tier Price Validity Performance Rs 999 90 days Ultimate Rs 1,999

The Performance 90 Day pass offers access to more than 4,000 games that are Ready-to-Play and Install-to-Play. It allows users to play for six hours. The pass offers up to 1440p resolution, up to 60 FPS, Priority access to queue (with less than 1 minute wait), 8 vCPU cores 28 GB DRAM performance, NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing, HDR10 and SDR10 display, Ultrawide monitor support, In-game settings persistence, and Surround 5.1 audio.

The Ultimate 90 Day pass features access to more than 4000 games, Ready-to-Play and Install-to-Play games, eight-hour gaming sessions, up to 5K resolution, up to 240 FPS, Priority access to queue (with no wait time), 16 vCPU cores 56 GB DRAM performance, NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing, HDR10 and SDR10 display, Ultrawide monitor support. In-game settings persistence, Surround 5.1 / 7.1 audio support, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and Cloud G-Sync.

Moreover, this pass also includes select games that offer a GeForce RTX 5080 gaming experience. Those titles can be played up to 5K resolution, up to 360 FPS, and support DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation. In addition, NVIDIA will add more games supporting the GeForce RTX 5080 experience every week.

The unreleased free tier, upon launch, will feature access to more than 2000 games, Ready-to-Play games, 1-hour gaming sessions, up to 1080p resolution, up to 60 FPS, no priority access to queue (with more than 2-minute wait time), and 4 vCPU cores 14 GB DRAM. Moreover, it also includes ads.