NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI Among 400 Exhibitors At AI Expo

New Delhi: Dominant AI ecosystem players Nvidia, Google and OpenAI are among 400 exhibitors who will participate at the five-day-long India AI Impact Expo 2026, a senior government official said on Thursday. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Director General, Arvind Kumar, told PTI that the expo will serve as a matchmaking for AI ecosystem players, where Indian innovators will also showcase their potential.

"Leading AI ecosystem players, including NVIDIA, Google, and OpenAI, will be among 400 exhibitors at the India AI Impact Expo. Their top executives have also confirmed their participation. They will also hold meetings with Indian companies," he said.

Kumar said over 100 countries have confirmed participation in the summit, which includes 50 ministerial-level delegations. He said that the preparation for the India AI Impact Summit and Expo started immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the hosting of the next AI summit in India.

"We have started work on the expo. The entire summit, comprising the expo, will be held between February 16th and 20th. Almost all the technology companies in the country are participating in this. Many government departments and ministries will also participate in it," he said.